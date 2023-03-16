Open in App
Youngstown, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Owner of Youngstown’s DoubleTree Hotel asks for loan extension

By Stan Boney,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A37Ow_0lKWTBcw00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owners of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Youngstown have asked city council for an extension on a loan. Though council was not yet ready to give the OK Wednesday evening, some members are leaning toward voting yes.

A 6 p.m. shadow was being cast Wednesday evening over the DoubleTree Hotel while a quarter mile away at the Covelli Centre, city council considered giving the owners of the building — Stambaugh Hotel LLC — an extension on a loan. Council decided to keep the proposal in the finance committee for now and not vote on it just yet.

Youngstown students get surprise concert from national rapper

“I think at the end of the day, we’re going to be a lien holder and we just want to make sure that we do our due diligence to get everything answered. But also, I think we want to make sure the DoubleTree stays where it’s at,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Stambaugh Hotel has not made one payment on what has grown to be an $845,000 loan that the city granted to build the hotel. The loan was supposed to have been paid off by 2026 but now, council is being asked to extend the loan until 2048. With a 2% interest rate, the total amount owed to Youngstown in 25 years will be $1.1 million.

“I mean, there is a real economic impact to having that hotel here. We have an historic building that’s been preserved. We have a great use there between the university and the community and the business community, and it’s an employer too. I mean, there’s a lot of payroll there. There’s a big impact with that building, so we want to protect that asset the best we can for the residents of the city,” said 4th Ward Councilman Mike Ray.

Reporter Stan Boney: “Nobody likes the idea of extending the loan, do they?”
1st Ward Councilman Julius Oliver: “No, it’s not the ideal situation, but if you owe me, you gotta pay me and the city needs that.”
Boney: “And if it takes a little longer, so be it?”
Oliver: “If it takes a little longer, it cost a little more to you but it benefits the city more, absolutely.”

Some members of council had questions about the totality of the financial situation surrounding the DoubleTree before making a final decision. Brown called the loan extension proposal “a time-sensitive issue” and asked council to make a decision by month’s end.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Under Construction and Growing: Youngstown CityScape kicks off 2023 campaign
Youngstown, OH6 hours ago
Hiring underway for local addiction programs coordinator
Warren, OH3 hours ago
Free session to provide information on foster care
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular Valley bocce spot undergoing renovations
Youngstown, OH1 hour ago
Sharon receives grant for bank demolition, redevelopment
Sharon, PA2 days ago
New rehab center to open in the Valley
Niles, OH1 day ago
Nursing home union wants task force to hear from them
Boardman, OH29 minutes ago
Sen. Brown visits East Palestine health clinic
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago
‘It’s a process’: City working to clear ‘illegal’ junkyard
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago
Redevelopment begins after fire at old Royal China site in Sebring
Sebring, OH1 day ago
ODOT unveils plans for record construction season in Youngstown, surrounding counties
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Roaring 20’s Gala fundraiser planned in Poland
Poland, OH6 hours ago
Van and car collide in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH4 hours ago
Mental health shirt seller opens mall kiosk
Sharon, PA1 hour ago
Reporter asks for help with unsolved Youngstown homicide project
Youngstown, OH8 hours ago
Department of Health releases results of East Palestine health surveys
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
State lawmaker says East Palestine recovery is marathon
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Girard school hosts lemonade stand to support former student
Girard, OH1 day ago
Owner of local Putt-Putt recognized for giving nature
Fowler, OH12 hours ago
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown to see changes
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Boardman police investigate theft of car found ditched in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH5 hours ago
Report questions accuracy of air quality testing in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Pa. commits to long-term health clinic following train derailment
Darlington, PA1 day ago
JCPenney to close location in the Valley
Austintown, OH3 days ago
Drive-in theater prepares for season
Warren, OH2 days ago
Willie James Teemer, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy