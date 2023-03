A man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest at a bakery in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at Tasty Delicious located at Ramsen Avenue and Avenue A in East Flatbush.

Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he's expected to survive.

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.

