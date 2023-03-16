Open in App
Fayetteville, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Fort Bragg soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash

5 days ago

A motorcyclist killed Wednesday in a crash that closed a stretch of Yadkin Road in Fayetteville was a Fort Bragg soldier, police said Thursday.

Police said the motorcycle, a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636, was in the 5400 block of Yadkin Road about 7:35 p.m. when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The operator was found in the roadway and taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, police identified him as Cooper Wolfgram, 22, of Fort Bragg.

Police said the investigation shows a 26-year-old woman driving a 2016 Dodge Ram was making a left turn out of a parking lot onto Yadkin Road. Wolfgram was unable to stop in time and collided with the front of the truck.

Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

All lanes of Yadkin Road were closed Wednesday night from Santa Fe Drive to Brookfield Road while police cleared the scene. The road reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

FPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be
submitted electronically .
