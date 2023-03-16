Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
Gervonta Davis' co-trainer: 'Ryan (Garcia) has flaws on top of flaws'

By Michael Rosenthal,

6 days ago
Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gervonta Davis’ co-trainer doubled down on “Tank’s” contention that April 22 opponent Ryan Garcia isn’t a complete fighter.

Davis said multiple times during last week’s news conferences to kick off the promotion of the 136-pound pay-per-view fight that Garcia has a potent left hook but no other notable weapons.

Kenny Ellis, one of Davis’ trainers, agreed with his protege during an interview with me and Kenneth Bouhairie on The PBC Podcast.

“Every fighter has flaws, Ellis said. “Ryan has flaws on top of flaws, you know what I mean? He’s gotta a lot of flaws. … He makes a lot mistakes. Every fighter has flaws, but, G– damn, Ryan.”

An example?

“Everybody knows No. 1. His chin is in the air like a damn stop sign,” Ellis said. “I can’t go into detail. I don’t want them to know what our game plan is.”

Ellis was asked whether an exposed chin is something that can be corrected.

“If you work on it long enough, you can improve on it,” he said, “but he hasn’t been with [Joe] Goossen long enough to perfect it. He might start with his chin tucked but it’s going to go back up.”

Ellis was then asked whether Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is Davis’ toughest opponent on paper. He laughed.

“I don’t think so,” he said and then explained what makes Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) the better fighter. “Tank is a complete package, man. He can box, he can bang, he can take pain, he can dish it out. You name it, Tank can do it. Speed, power, everything.

“[And] Tank loves to fight. He ain’t doing this just for the money. He’s been fighting his whole life, since he was in pampers.”

The Davis-Garcia fight is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

