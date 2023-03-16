Open in App
Wheeling, WV
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

Maroon Knights Season Ends In State Quarterfinals

By Scott Nolte,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ns3V_0lKWP11l00

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central fell short of the making the state semifinals for the third straight year falling to Bluefield in the AA state quarterfinals.

The Beavers downed the Maroon Knights 76-68. Central trailed 34-17 at the half.

Quinton Berlenski led the Knights with 18 points and Troy Anthony added 17.

Despite the loss good news for Central with no seniors on the team the entire roster returns for next year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Excitement on the Hilltop ahead of the Elite Eight
West Liberty, WV23 hours ago
West Liberty prepares for Elite Eight quarterfinal match up versus New Haven
West Liberty, WV1 day ago
DeGenova Tosses No-Hitter In Park’s Season Opener
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
“Life is hard but we’re harder,” NWA Champion Tyrus visits Moundsville Middle School
Moundsville, WV56 minutes ago
Suspect identified in shooting after local college baseball game
New Concord, OH1 day ago
Tremblay Caps Comeback for 4-3 Overtime Triumph
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Professional Bull Riders in Wheeling for Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Ohio Valley police say teen is missing
Washington, PA5 hours ago
Nailers End Skid with Snowman in Norfolk, 8-4
Wheeling, WV5 days ago
Bordas & Bordas Welcomes New Attorney Tom Anderson
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Gathering of the Clans gives it a lash at Oglebay
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
Ready to reel in rainbow trout? Ohio DNR stocks St. Clairsville and Barnesville reservoirs
Barnesville, OH4 days ago
Shadyside officials give update on status of a new K-12 facility
Shadyside, OH4 days ago
Woman life-flighted after Belmont County house fire
Bellaire, OH1 day ago
Central Elementary School counselor wins West Virginia School Counselor of the Year
Moundsville, WV5 days ago
Former West Virginia teacher sentenced for battery of special needs child
Weirton, WV4 hours ago
Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan will retire in April
Bellaire, OH4 days ago
Edison Local Approves Arming Staff
Richmond, OH2 days ago
Legal name change clinic coming to Morgantown
Morgantown, WV7 days ago
River City to host St. Patty’s Day party
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
7th Annual Shortline Ramp Fest to be held April 15th
Reader, WV5 days ago
Hoppin’ & Splashin’ Easter Egg Hunt coming to Wheeling YMCA pool
Wheeling, WV23 hours ago
Ohio village owes almost $139,000 in back property taxes to county
Wintersville, OH1 day ago
WARNING: Shadyside residents should not drink tap water per village official
Shadyside, OH4 days ago
Buckeye Local School District receives half a million dollars for security
Dillonvale, OH4 days ago
McMechen church celebrates groundbreaking after original building burned down
Mcmechen, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy