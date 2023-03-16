Maroon Knights Season Ends In State Quarterfinals

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central fell short of the making the state semifinals for the third straight year falling to Bluefield in the AA state quarterfinals.

The Beavers downed the Maroon Knights 76-68. Central trailed 34-17 at the half.

Quinton Berlenski led the Knights with 18 points and Troy Anthony added 17.

Despite the loss good news for Central with no seniors on the team the entire roster returns for next year.

