‘Vanderpump Rules’ scene that Andy Cohen warned us about revealed

Raquel Leviss thinks she could take Lala Kent’s man — if she had one.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” which Andy Cohen previously teased as “shocking,” Kent confronted Leviss after the latter decided to make a move on Oliver Saunders, who was married at the time , during a night out in Las Vegas.

“I will say — you drinking, I would never trust you around my man. Never,” the mother of one told Leviss.

Leviss — who admitted to being intoxicated — simply shrugged and said, “I mean, like thank God you don’t have a man to like f–king have around.”

Raquel Leviss hinted that she could steal Lala Kent’s boyfriend if she had one. Bravo

Kent immediately shut down the conversation before she got too heated. Bravo

Visibly irritated and shocked about her confession, Kent told Leviss she was going to “shut” her down and go to bed in order to have a “good rest of the trip.”

However, Kent admitted to Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly that she had chosen to walk away from the situation for fear of getting into a fight with Leviss, 28. She also recognized that “the second” Leviss said those words, “she immediately wanted to retract” them.

“I feel nervous at this point in my life with anyone who’s gonna be a liability and who’s unpredictable,” Kent, 32, said.

However, in a confessional, Kent clarified, “If Raquel were not wasted right now, I’d put the bitch right back in her grave.”

Kent said she didn’t want to be associated with people who could be a liability. Bravo

Katie Maloney further told her friends to “hide [their] boyfriends” from Leviss. Bravo

Meanwhile, Maloney teased that Leviss was “Mrs. I’m gonna make out with your man,” adding, “Hide your kids, hide your boyfriend, hide your boyfriend, hide your boyfriend.

Maloney had been feuding with Leviss after she found out that the latter wanted to make out with the former’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

“I’m starting to see a pattern in Raquel,” Maloney added in a confessional. “It seems that she’s only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in, and that is a big red flag for me.”

Prior to knowing about “Scandoval,” Maloney said that Leviss is “only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in.” Bravo

Leviss, who had been listening to the conversation behind closed doors, later cried over her co-stars “judg[ing]” her for “getting drunk and having fun.”

Once sober, she admitted to Kent that she felt “embarrassed” over the conversation and even insinuated that she didn’t remember what had happened.

“I think anybody who is a woman would take offense to what you said,” Kent told her. “Do you feel that way? Like if someone said, I don’t know that I’d feel comfortable if you had one too many drinks around my dude,’ do you really feel like, ‘well if you can’t keep him, then here I am!’ Do you feel that way?”

Leviss’ comment could be perceived as a foreshadowing of “Scandoval.” raquelleviss/Instagram

The scene was filmed months before Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed. FS//AdMedia/Sipa USA

The interaction between the four women was filmed months before Leviss was exposed for having an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was with Ariana Madix , his girlfriend of almost a decade.

Earlier this month, Madix found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone and saw that the two had been “communicating inappropriately” since July 2022.

After being exposed, both Sandoval and Leviss shared lengthy statements while Madix has stayed silent on the entire ordeal. She, however, has been spotted spending time with friends and running off to Mexico.

Prior to Wednesday’s bombshell episode, Cohen made it clear to fans that the episode was “not touched” after “Scandoval” made headlines. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Leviss had previously made headlines for making out with Tom Schwartz shortly after his divorce from Maloney. raquelleviss/Instagram

Following the shocking news, Cohen clarified that this specific scene between Leviss and Kent was “not recut” and “not touched” to foreshadow “Scandoval.”

“The conversations that go on between Katie and Lala and Raquel are not to be believed in the light of what has come out,” Cohen emphasized on Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“This is how it was going to be shown … which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it.”

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.