Law Roach says he’s not breaking up with Zendaya after announcing retirement

While the Emmy-winning actress, 26, tried to get Roach to sit behind her, the stylist seemingly took offense to the suggestion as he scoffed and walked away.
Less than one week after the incident, Roach, 44, announced in a dramatic Instagram post that he would no longer be styling Hollywood’s biggest stars.
“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” the self-proclaimed “image architect” wrote underneath a graphic that read, “RETIRED,”
“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!” he continued. “The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”
Although it’s still unclear who the celebrity stylist was shading, we can all take a collective deep breath knowing he and Zendaya are still on good terms.
Prior to his retirement, Roach — who has also dressed Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Lindsay Lohan and more — received the inaugural Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards.
