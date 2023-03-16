Open in App
Los Angeles County, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

A former NFL player died in L.A. County custody. His family alleges foul play

By Grace Toohey,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVeay_0lKWOI3c00

The family of former NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr., who died last month while in Los Angeles County custody after a recent arrest, said the 40-year-old's death was a result of "excessive force" and "deliberate indifference."

His parents said they found Wilson's body with "ligature marks" on his wrists and "fresh wounds" on his head that appeared "to have been caused by a shoe," according to a claim filed this week that seeks $45 million in damages from the county. Wilson's father is Stanley Wilson Sr. , a former NFL running back.

An official cause of death has not been made public, but the parents said the county “grossly misrepresented the cause and circumstances" of their son's death, according to the claim.

“The county failed to implement and maintain proper procedures to engage mentally disabled individuals, including Stanley Wilson Jr.," the claim said.

Wilson had recently been deemed incompetent to stand trial after an August 2022 arrest on trespassing-related charges, according to the claim. For some time, Wilson has struggled with mental health issues and drug use, said John Carpenter, the family's attorney.

Wilson “suffered many many traumatic head injuries" and had in recent years been exhibiting the symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy , a brain condition that researchers have found to be extremely prevalent among former NFL football players, Carpenter said. Wilson had been previously arrested in Portland, Ore., after an attempt to burglarize a mansion while naked.

"That’s how we treat our people with mental illness, we incarcerate them or we let them live on the streets without any support," Carpenter said, calling Wilson's a particularly tragic story. "He had all the promise in the world, and he ended up like this.”

In 2014, Wilson had graduated from Stanford, where he played football from 2001 to 2004. The cornerback was drafted in the third round by the Detroit Lions in 2005. His professional football career ended three years later after he tore his Achilles tendon.

Some news outlets reported that Wilson died last month , citing law enforcement sources that he collapsed while being transferred from the county's Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles to the Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk, which provides care to people ruled incompetent to stand trial.

But Carpenter said the night before Wilson's death, a nurse had completed a medical evaluation and found no issues. Carpenter said the family plans to file a wrongful-death lawsuit “to get to the truth of what actually happened.”

"It just doesn't make any sense that he would be dead the next morning," Carpenter said.

L.A. County spokesperson Jesus Ruiz declined to comment on the case, citing the pending litigation.

"L.A. County offers its sincere condolences to Mr. Wilson’s family," Ruiz said in a statement. The Los Angeles County coroner's office did not immediately respond to questions about the case of the status of Wilson's autopsy.

The county has 45 days to respond to the family's claim — filed on behalf of Wilson's father; mother, Pulane Lucas; and his estate — at which point the family can file the lawsuit.

Carpenter said Wilson's parents reached out to him about a lawsuit after finding their son's body in a "condition that was different than they expected it to be."

“It’s easy to marginalize people and write off people with mental illness," he said. “They’re treated with indifference, and we believe that played a factor in Stanley’s death."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
California school district investigating after elementary student allegedly called classmate a 'slave'
Santa Ana, CA13 days ago
Here is where home prices have fallen the most in California
Los Angeles, CA28 days ago
Carlos Medina, who is suspected of killing LA Bishop David O’Connell, claims clergyman owed him money: sheriff
Hacienda Heights, CA28 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Vacation
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO18 hours ago
6 bodies, 154 remains found in warehouse tied to illegal crematorium, California cops say
Hayward, CA9 days ago
Rapper 2G.Kaash Arrested On Murder Charges Thanks To CashApp
Dallas, TX21 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Basketball Wives Alum Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her Queens Court Finalist Lavon Lewis
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Suspect in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old arrested after standoff in Alhambra
Alhambra, CA13 days ago
Newsom Says Infamous California Prison Will Shift to Norway Lockup Model
San Quentin, CA4 days ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Woman's body found inside vacant house in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Mother of 14-year-old who died after falling off ride in Orlando reaches settlement in wrongful death suit
Orlando, FL5 days ago
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA7 days ago
Man and 16-year-old boy found shot to death next to swimming pool in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy