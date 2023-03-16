Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Chiefs Restructure Patrick Mahomes’s Contract to Create Cap Space

By Madison Williams,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcNRT_0lKWNwt700

The quarterback signed a 10-year, $450 million deal with the team in 2020.

The Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes by converting $12 million of his roster bonus into a signing bonus, per ESPN’S Field Yates .

This conversion frees up $9.6 million of cap space as the 2023 league year begins.

The $12 million figure represents a little more than one-third of Mahomes’s roster bonus, which is worth $34.4 million. Kansas City could’ve converted more money, as Mahomes’s cap hit is $49.293 million, but the team chose to create just shy of $10 million in cap space as the free agency period began Wednesday.

Mahomes signed a record-setting 10-year, $450 million deal ahead of the 2020 season. In the contract, the Chiefs and Mahomes agreed on the annual option for the restructuring the pact.

The 27-year-old quarterback finished the 2022 season on top with a Super Bowl LVII title and the NFL MVP honor , which was his second time achieving those feats in his career.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Cowboys Agree to Contract Terms With RB Ronald Jones II
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO18 hours ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
It’s Time for the Jets to Finish the Aaron Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Baker Mayfield Was Asked If He Was Humbled By Last Season
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Cardinals’ Oscar Mercado Wiped Out After Hilariously Bad Swing
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Lamar Jackson Teases Forthcoming Interview Amid Contract Talks
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Cowboys Re-Signing DE Dante Fowler, per Report
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers Is Right for the Jets, Wrong for New York
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
Cam Newton Announces He Will Throw at Auburn’s Pro Day
Auburn, AL20 hours ago
Kyrie Irving Explains Why He Didn’t Swap Jerseys With Dillon Brooks
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Agrees to One-Year Deal With Texans, per Report
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Fantasy Impact: Texans Add Devin Singletary to Backfield
Houston, TX7 hours ago
USC Pro Day Taking Place on Drenched Field After Heavy Rain
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy