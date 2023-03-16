Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract to clear more salary-cap room: report

The Kansas City Chiefs have cleared some financial room for the 2023 season.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates , KC chose to convert $12 million of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus. In essence, Yates reported, the Chiefs opened up $9.6 million for this season.

Before the move, Mahomes’ contract this season was set to count $49.3 million against the Chiefs’ salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com . Now, that number is trimmed to $39.7 million , with KC pushing some salary burden to future years.

Following the transaction, the Chiefs have $13.6 million left in effective cap space according to OverTheCap’s estimation , though that does not yet include defensive end Charles Omenihu’s contract .

The Chiefs, if they continue shopping through free agency, could be in search of a receiver. KC lost JuJu Smith-Schuster through free agency to the New England Patriots on Wednesday, meaning they could still use a veteran option next to returning players Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

Earlier this week , the Chiefs signed free agent offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor from Jacksonville and Omenihu from San Francisco. They also re-signed defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton.