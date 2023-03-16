Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract to clear more salary-cap room: report

By Jesse Newell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qE1WH_0lKWN6Vw00

The Kansas City Chiefs have cleared some financial room for the 2023 season.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates , KC chose to convert $12 million of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus. In essence, Yates reported, the Chiefs opened up $9.6 million for this season.

Before the move, Mahomes’ contract this season was set to count $49.3 million against the Chiefs’ salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com . Now, that number is trimmed to $39.7 million , with KC pushing some salary burden to future years.

Following the transaction, the Chiefs have $13.6 million left in effective cap space according to OverTheCap’s estimation , though that does not yet include defensive end Charles Omenihu’s contract .

The Chiefs, if they continue shopping through free agency, could be in search of a receiver. KC lost JuJu Smith-Schuster through free agency to the New England Patriots on Wednesday, meaning they could still use a veteran option next to returning players Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

Earlier this week , the Chiefs signed free agent offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor from Jacksonville and Omenihu from San Francisco. They also re-signed defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Who will be Chiefs’ backup QB behind Patrick Mahomes? What Reid, Veach are looking for
Kansas City, MO16 days ago
Day 2 of NFL’s open negotiation period: Chiefs’ latest moves include adding 49ers DL
Kansas City, MO7 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs lose longtime offensive assistant coach to Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City, MO12 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Chiefs are letting several starters leave in free agency. Here’s their reasoning
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Super Bowl champ Chiefs players aren’t happy. Clark Hunt, Mark Donovan need to listen | Opinion
Kansas City, MO18 days ago
Patrick Mahomes reportedly contacted All-Pro cornerback about joining Chiefs in 2021
Kansas City, MO11 days ago
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announces new quarterbacks coach: ‘He’s the natural fit’
Kansas City, MO21 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO18 hours ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO26 days ago
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says bad Combine meeting may have kept Cowboys from drafting him
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Is Travis Kelce Chiefs’ most eligible bachelor? Meet 2 women who tried to catch him
Kansas City, MO18 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Orlando Brown says last season with Chiefs was ‘really hard’ while on the franchise tag
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
New mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Chiefs picking K-State star in first round
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Kansas City man accused of beating neighbor to death found ‘covered’ in blood: Charges
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
It took 4 years, but newest Chiefs pass rusher Charles Omenihu finally lands in KC
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Where is Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after Super Bowl win? Not at Disneyland
Kansas City, MO25 days ago
Here’s how the Chiefs paid tribute to Frank Clark, who was officially released Tuesday
Kansas City, MO13 days ago
Newborn ‘left to die’ before grandpa helps daughter dispose of body, Iowa cops say
Norwalk, IA7 days ago
The new Kansas City International Airport is embarrassing. Reopen the old terminals | Opinion
Kansas City, MO11 days ago
One pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII left Kurt Warner dumbfounded
Kansas City, MO25 days ago
Skyy Moore video shows Patrick Mahomes’ beer pong dominance at Chiefs’ Super Bowl party
Kansas City, MO11 days ago
KC Chiefs lose safety Juan Thornhill to Cleveland Browns, but an able successor awaits
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
New Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is hoping DeAndre Hopkins gets traded to KC
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
‘We just couldn’t carry on.’ Kansas City area BBQ expanded a year ago. Now it’s closed
Kansas City, KS4 days ago
Follow the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest moves with NFL free agency officially underway
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Chiefs agree to terms on 2-year deal with former 49ers pass rusher Charles Omenihu
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Will Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick enter the 2023 NBA Draft after one season at Kansas?
Lawrence, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy