Open in App
West Memphis, AR
See more from this location?
WREG

Community honors West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods

By Bria Jones,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqPxV_0lKWN4kU00

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community members gathered Wednesday to honor the life of a West Memphis student after he was found dead in a Mississippi forest .

Star-shaped balloons were rising into the sky with no limit to where they’ll go. It’s a painful reminder of the potential 18-year-old Fredarrious Wilson can no longer reach.

Instead of preparing for prom and graduation, his mother, Shirley Howell, is planning his funeral. Dozens gathered in the parking lot at the Academies of West Memphis to let her know how much her son was loved.

Howell stood among a crowd forming a unity circle in Wilson’s honor. He had last told his mother was going on a date with another student.

Mother mourns West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods

“My son wanted to do art. He wanted to be an architect. They took that,” Howell said.

The Academies of West Memphis senior was reported missing last Monday. Days later, police said his body was found an hour and a half away inside the Holly Springs National Forest in Yalobusha County, Mississippi.

It’s a numbing loss for his family, who says he was shot multiple times.

His mother told WREG she put everything into Fredarrious after she lost another son to gun violence less than two years ago.

“I built the rest of my days around his future and they just took it just like that with no remorse, no nothing. They left my baby out there,” Howell said.

The hurt was also felt by his classmates.

“I’m going to miss how he laughed, talked, and played around in third period. My heart is truly broken because of how genuine he was,” said one of his classmates.

Those who taught him said he was a bright light that was dimmed way too soon.

“He walked into our building every day and he was the model student,” said teacher Jimmy Sloan.

As Howell waits for answers instead of planning her son’s future after graduation, she is sending this message to other young people.

“Teenagers please it ain’t your parents trying to be nosy, just let somebody know where y’all at,” Howell said.

We did reach out to the agencies handling the case but they would not comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Former officer involved in Tyre Nichols case surrenders license
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves man injured
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Man dead after Southwest Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Shooting leads to crash in South Memphis, man dead
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
West Memphis leaders meet to discuss convicted murderer’s release
West Memphis, AR22 hours ago
Parents honor daughter with down syndrome by ‘Walkin’ in Memphis’
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Police investigating two deadly shootings in Memphis
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Woman injured in South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Man fires shot in apartment over missing wallet
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Juveniles committing crimes while wearing ankle monitors
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
House fire in southwest Memphis injures one
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Trumann, AR1 day ago
Man charged with murdering fiancée with floor lamp
Memphis, TN1 day ago
City Council to propose millions more for Memphis Police pay
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Heavily armed car burglars caught on camera in Parkway Village
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Before Being Fired, Former Memphis Police Supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ Killing Retired With Benefits
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Victims carjacked by 3 men while pumping gas
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man allegedly beat girlfriend for speaking to someone
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Bartlett
Bartlett, TN2 days ago
One critical after Nutbush shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NLE Choppa holds town hall in Memphis to address crime
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Man steals disability check from friend
Millington, TN1 day ago
One detained after one dead in Hickory Hill shooting
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Ex-Hamilton High officer accused of beating student with baton
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Multiple-vehicle crash causes traffic delay in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
Oakhaven residents wake up to destroyed cars
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Brownsville woman fatally shot by deputies identified, sheriff says
Bartlett, TN2 days ago
Man found dead in car in Frayser
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy