Phelan prioritizing school safety, teacher pay hikes, parental controls over explicit materials

(The Center Square) – Over the last few weeks, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, has announced in piecemeal fashion bills he says the state House must prioritize. Several he recently announced focus on improving school safety, strengthening teacher recruitment and retention, increasing cost of living adjustments for retired teachers and expanding parental controls related to sexually explicit books in school libraries.

“Ensuring that Texas children are safe in classrooms is a priority that the Texas House will take meaningful action on this year, along with passing measures that better support our teachers – beginning with recruitment and ending with retirement,” he said.