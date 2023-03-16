Open in App
Chicago, IL
3-year Kennedy Expressway construction starts Monday

By Jack Baudoin,

5 days ago



CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a major construction project that residents who commute to Chicago should know about.

A three-year project will get underway on the Kennedy Expressway on Monday. IDOT will do repairs on every bridge structure between the Junction and Ohio Street during the first phase.

They will start closing the two left-hand lanes of the inbound Kennedy next week. The express lanes will stay open to inbound traffic around the clock.

IDOT officials said that drivers can expect delays and that now is the time for them to start preparing for changes in their commute.

“We’re recommending people look at alternatives, such as the CTA and Metra,” said Jon Schumacher, bureau chief of construction for IDOT District One.

“That’s much easier said than it is done,” added driver Kyle Dunn. “I can’t just bring my bag of tools on the bus or the train and go to my next job.”

Transit officials said that message boards with information on which lanes are open and estimated travel times will be put in place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

