Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The growing issue of blood clots

By Taylor Castro,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbFZ7_0lKWLReI00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — March is “National Blood Clot Awareness Month,” a growing health issue that affects nearly a million Americans a year.

They are actually a normal response to an injury where a blood vessel gets broken. A person will continue to bleed if it does not clot, causing a hemorrhage.

The problem is that they can cause a heart attack if it occurs for the wrong reason.

“Either you really got into a movie marathon or you’re on a plane to Hawaii or something like that, or a long car ride,” said Dr. Mark Meeker, physician and vice president of community medicine at OSF Healthcare. “Some people get in the car and they drive for hours, they don’t take a break to go for a small walk.”

Blood clots result in about 100,000 deaths each year. Blood is always flowing through the body, but Meeker said that there could be a bigger problem if something changes that flow.

“If you think about if you mix cocoa and milk, and you stir it, it all dissolves. If you just dump it in there, it clumps up, so if our blood isn’t flowing, it can tend to clump or clot,” Meeker said. “If a blood clot breaks off and goes to my heart or lungs, that’s called a pulmonary embolus. That’s very serious and can be life threatening.”

There are signs to look out for, which vary depending on where the clot is located and what it is affecting.

“Big swollen leg with discomfort, the discoloration is not normal,” Meeker said. “If you have one leg swollen and not the other and you’ve either had recent surgery or a recent illness, or you are sitting for a long period of time unusually.”

Some risk factors include smoking or taking birth control pills, but Meeker warned that this is a problem that can happen to anyone.

“Maintain a healthy weight, stay hydrated, and don’t get dehydrated,” he said. “Don’t sit for unusually prolonged periods of time. You want to be up and moving around, because movement is what gets the circulation that veins in the legs need to stay active and not clot.”

It would be beneficial for residents who have a family history of stroke or heart attacks to get checked for genetic risk factors.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gerber recalls baby formula for possible bacteria contamination
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Frozen fruit recalled due to Hepatitis A outbreak
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Careless smoking causes fire in Rockford apartment building, officials say
Rockford, IL8 hours ago
Belvidere resident hopes to give disability community a voice
Belvidere, IL22 hours ago
Rockton, Roscoe first responders go head-to-head in blood drive
Rockton, IL19 hours ago
Danger in Janesville: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor Explains
Janesville, WI4 days ago
Fire in Rockford’s historic Faust building displaces 8 people
Rockford, IL18 hours ago
Rockford Fire stresses smoke detectors after elderly woman dies in blaze
Rockford, IL23 hours ago
After multiple health scares, Stoughton community rallies behind family in need
Stoughton, WI1 day ago
Rockton, Roscoe Police and Fire to face off in blood drive
Rockton, IL1 day ago
Is it illegal to plant a tree between the sidewalk and street in Rockford?
Rockford, IL5 hours ago
Elderly woman dies in Rockford fire
Rockford, IL1 day ago
History of Rockford’s WWI training camp
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford celebrates ancient Sicilian tradition for St. Joseph’s Day
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Is it illegal to block the sidewalk when parking in your own driveway?
Rockford, IL21 hours ago
Student stabbed in fight at Rochelle High School
Rochelle, IL1 day ago
WWE wrestler hides signed action figure in Rockford Target
Rockford, IL6 hours ago
Suspect sentenced to 70 years for 2019 Rockford murder
Rockford, IL23 hours ago
Anderson Japanese Garden named ‘Best in Midwest’
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Former Winnebago County Board member Ted Biondo has died
Rockford, IL18 hours ago
Is it illegal to park on my front lawn in Illinois?
Rockford, IL2 hours ago
Can I be fired for posting negative comments about my employer on social media?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
How much of my property do I actually own?
Rockford, IL4 hours ago
Seven cars involved in Rockford pileup
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Drug company to open $50M facility in Rockford
Rockford, IL5 days ago
Police arrest Rockford man charged with stealing funeral home van with body inside
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford home invasion leaves residents worried
Rockford, IL4 days ago
Study finds reusable water bottles contain 40,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat
Rockford, IL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy