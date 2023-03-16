Open in App
New York City, NY
PIX11

Some NYC subway riders can participate in adopt-a-station project

By Greg Mocker,

5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Neighbors can adopt a New York City park and support local libraries and schools. Now, an effort is underway in part of Brooklyn for subway riders to adopt their station and participate in addressing conditions and concerns.

NYC Councilmember Lincoln Restler has been setting up the program for the past few months. The council office is organizing teams of riders.

“[The] MTA is a government service that most New Yorkers interact with most frequently, and we have the least say in how it works and making it better,” he said.

They’re beginning at five stations in Downtown Brooklyn, Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

The first are High Street, Borough Hall, Jay Street-MetroTech, Bedford Avenue on the L, and Nassau Avenue’s G station. Restler’s office has heard concerns about those stations.

The MTA and NYC Transit have been addressing station conditions and cleanliness with many programs. Officials welcome another connection with riders.

“They complement ongoing customer-focused initiatives like the Station ‘ReNEWvation‘ program and new Customer Service Centers, all part of improving riders’ satisfaction, which is the North Star of delivering cleaner, faster and safer service,” said MTA spokesperson Michael Cortez.

Work has begun at the first 12 stations identified by the MTA for cleaning, painting, and lighting enhancements:

  • 21 Street (G)
  • DeKalb Avenue (L)
  • Morgan Avenue (L)
  • Delancey/Essex
  • Canal Street (J)
  • Avenue N (F)
  • Canal Street (R)
  • Vernon Boulevard
  • 104 Street (J)
  • Court Square
  • Eight Avenue (L)
  • West Eight Street/NY Aquarium

On the platforms, riders noticed the fresh paint and new lighting. However, they also were quick to point out concerns about their commute times.

“I just got off the G train. There’s like 10 minutes between G trains,” said one rider.

MTA customer service is available on social media platforms and by email.

The MTA is active on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. Those official accounts interact and respond to comments and reports. Thousands of messages are logged and forwarded to departments each month.

There is a monthly presentation at board meetings about the comments.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

