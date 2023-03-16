Open in App
Pickens County, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Pickens Co. EMS receives sexual assault forensic training

By Chloe Salsameda,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPkw2_0lKWLMTt00

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Pickens County EMS has become the second agency in the state to receive the Sexual Assault Forensic Excellence (SAFE) designation.

“South Carolina seems to be behind the times on so many things,” said Amanda Brown, the Statewide Forensic Nurse Examiner Program Coordinator for the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network. “We try to make sure that as far as our sexual assault and domestic violence victims, that we’re doing everything we can for them no matter where they present.”

“We understand that victims who have been involved in sexual assault, this is the worst day of their lives,” added Dietrich Easter, the training officer for Pickens County EMS.

SAFE is a state accreditation which is awarded to law enforcement agencies, hospitals and advocacy centers that go through a two-hour sexual assault forensic training.

“It covers things like sexual assault basics, trauma-informed care, how to preserve evidence in the field, human trafficking and how to recognize that,” said Brown.

“This training taught us how how to talk to the victims, how to handle the evidence so when it goes to court we have the best chances of getting a conviction,” Easter said.

All of Pickens County’s EMTs and paramedics have been trained, as well as some firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

The county says they want to ensure they can provide this care no matter which agency responds to the call.

“We will continue to do that training every couple years so as new providers come in, we’re able to give them the education to keep this going,” said Easter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Miracle House of Hope Ministries illegally soliciting in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NC man sentenced for 2020 deadly stabbing in Buncombe County
Asheville, NC42 minutes ago
Retired Greenwood Police K-9 has died
Greenwood, SC23 hours ago
Ongoing search for missing man in Laurens Co.
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
Man leads deputies on multi-county chase, arrested on drug charges
Bostic, NC2 hours ago
Fire damages building at Upstate apartment complex
Anderson, SC1 day ago
City of Clemson looks to outlaw public urination, defecation
Clemson, SC22 hours ago
One dead following single-car crash in Asheville
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Easley
Easley, SC2 days ago
Michelin to host job fair in Spartanburg Co.
Duncan, SC8 hours ago
Overturned RV blocks I-26 in Asheville
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Dorman coaches save athlete’s life during track meet
Roebuck, SC19 hours ago
Greenville road closed for month-long utility work
Greenville, SC11 hours ago
Pet of the Week: Sasha
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Buglers share their experience honoring fallen soldiers
Greenville, SC12 hours ago
It’s a girl! Greenville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Greenville, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy