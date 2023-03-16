Open in App
Alta Sierra, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Alta Sierra Ski Resort to close for 2 weeks due to road storm, flood damage

By Dalu Okoli,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1To8my_0lKWIDiP00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will be closed for two weeks because of damage done by ongoing flooding, according to the resort’s official Twitter page.

What to know about the flooding in Kern County

The entire area around the ski resort is closed because of massive flooding and potential landslide damage to the now-closed Highway 155, management at Alta Sierra said.

Alta Sierra urges visitors to bear with them as the roadways get repaired.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Evacuation orders throughout Kern County lifted, Cane Peak Court area in Wofford Heights still under evacuation warning for potential landslide
Wofford Heights, CA21 hours ago
Possible funnel cloud visible as thunderstorm rolls through Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 hour ago
Car fire momentarily delayed traffic on NB Highway 99
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two vehicle collision temporarily halted traffic on NB Highway 99
Bakersfield, CA7 hours ago
Overturned semi-truck blocking traffic on Hwy 99 near 7th Standard Rd
Bakersfield, CA1 hour ago
Major injuries in vehicle rollover crash along I-5 in Gorman
Gorman, CA3 hours ago
Woman killed in crash on Hwy 58 near Bealville Rd identified
Tehachapi, CA20 hours ago
Fire breaks out inside mobile home in Oildale
Oildale, CA1 day ago
GoFundMe started for Tehachapi woman killed in crash on Hwy 58
Tehachapi, CA3 hours ago
KCFD and other agencies host community preparedness event
Bakersfield, CA23 hours ago
Bakersfield Marathon urgently seeks volunteers for Sunday race
Bakersfield, CA3 hours ago
Hwy. 43 Closed South Of Corcoran Due To Flooding
Corcoran, CA4 days ago
Water levels nearly double at Lake Isabella after back-to-back storms
Lake Isabella, CA5 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA2 days ago
More than 50 pit bulls adopted during event: KCAS
Bakersfield, CA18 hours ago
Woman shot at, nearly struck while sitting in her vehicle on Ashe Road: BPD
Bakersfield, CA22 hours ago
Porterville residents return home to grab essentials after evacuations
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Storms pouring massive water flows into Isabella Lake, and soon, the river through Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA6 days ago
Valley Fever Walk returned Saturday for the first time in 4 years
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Tree falls onto Bakersfield woman’s car, insurance cannot cover
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy