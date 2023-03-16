Alta Sierra Ski Resort to close for 2 weeks due to road storm, flood damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will be closed for two weeks because of damage done by ongoing flooding, according to the resort’s official Twitter page.

The entire area around the ski resort is closed because of massive flooding and potential landslide damage to the now-closed Highway 155, management at Alta Sierra said.

Alta Sierra urges visitors to bear with them as the roadways get repaired.

