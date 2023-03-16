LAFD crews rescue man trapped by swift-moving LA River water in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Fire Department crews hoisted a man trapped amongst rapidly moving waters to safety in Boyle Heights on Wednesday.

Crews were sent to the scene, near Washington Boulevard, just after 5 p.m., upon learning that the man was trapped in the Los Angeles River, which is currently moving at a rapid pace due to the powerful winter storm that just hit the area early Wednesday morning.

He was clinging to a "concrete sheer wall" on the side of the river as he awaited rescue.

With Sky-CAL overhead, an LAFD search and rescue team member could be seen as he was lowered to the water where he grabbed the man and secured him before the two were lifted to safety.

It was not immediately clear how the man came to be in the water.

LAFD paramedics said that the man was suffering from the effects of hypothermia, but did not disclose any other injuries. He was taken to LAC+USC Medical Center for additional treatment.

