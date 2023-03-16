Lala Kent Accuses Raquel Leviss of Copying Her Red Carpet Style: ‘The Red Flags Have Been Everywhere This Whole Time’

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Imitation is (not) the sincerest form of flattery, according to Lala Kent . The Vanderpump Rules personality accused costar Raquel Leviss of copying her red carpet style .

“That one time I wore this to an award show and at the next award show R*quel showed up in my saaaaame look. The red flags have been everywhere this whole time,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 15, alongside a photo of her ensemble at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards and Leviss’ fit at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In the photo of Kent at Critics’ Choice — which was held on June 2, 2019 — she sported a sheer, floor-length, black gown with a nude bodice. She wore her blonde hair in a high, wavy ponytail that was fastened with a large black bow. Leviss, for her part, rocked a similar frock and an identical hairstyle two weeks later at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. While her dress also featured a black, lacy overlay, it was significantly shorter than her costar’s. However, the California native, 28, wore her tresses in an unmistakably familiar style to Kent’s — fashioned into a high ponytail secured with a black bow. The wavy strands fell down her back.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is still reeling from the events of Scandoval, which encompasses all of the drama in the wake of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ’s split earlier this month amid his affair with Leviss. The couple called it quits after nine years together when Sandoval, 40, and Leviss’ fling came to light.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Leviss told Entertainment Tonight days after Us Weekly confirmed the news . “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

She added: “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, for his part, publicly apologized to his ex-girlfriend one day prior.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval penned on Tuesday, March 7, via Instagram. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Madix, 37, has been spotted in several of her friends’ social media posts amid the scandal, including a video uploaded by Scheana Shay of her singing to Tove Lo ’s “Cool Girl.” “I roll my eyes at you boy,” Madix sang at the concert , rolling her eyes at the camera. She’s also been pictured with former Pump Rules castmate — and Sandoval’s ex — Kristen Doute , as well as Southern Charm ’s Olivia Flowers .

Kent, for her part, has repeatedly slammed both Sandoval and Leviss since the news broke earlier this month.

“Bottom feeders attract bottom feeders, and real recognize real,” the Utah native said on the Thursday, March 9, episode of her podcast. “That’s how it’s always been.”

As for Sandoval and Leviss, “Tom and Raquel are the real deal ,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other. … Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”