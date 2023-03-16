Open in App
Heath Township, MI
The Holland Sentinel

Hamilton falls in regional final as seniors leave spectacular legacy

By Lenny Padilla,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMD61_0lKWFsdt00

VICKSBURG - Brant Goodpaster didn’t bother holding back his tears.

The end of the Hamilton basketball season hit the senior pretty hard on Wednesday night.

“We didn’t have a good season last year,” Goodpaster said. “So nobody had us picked for doing anything. No expectations. We came together as teammates and brothers. It hurts so bad that we couldn’t finish it. But will pave the way for the younger guys and next year’s team and the generations after that.”

Hamilton lost to South Christian 82-47 in a Division 2 regional title game at Vicksburg.

The Hawkeyes had one of the best seasons in school history. They finish with a 22-5 record, the OK Blue Conference championship and a district title - the first titles for the team in more than 30 years.

“I wish we could have won and gone all the way,” senior Brady Tebo said. “But we won the first district title in 35 years and the second-most wins in program history. So those two things are a big accomplishment. Going into the season, a lot of people counted us out. So I’m proud of what we did, but I’m upset we didn’t finish it off.”

The Hawkeyes got as close as 16-10 in the first quarter, but that was about it. They trailed 33-21 at halftime.

“We came and tried to punch them in the mouth,” Tebo said. “Because no team has tested them all year since early in the season when they lost to Northview and (Grand Rapids) Christian. We believed we could get it done in the first half but we came out flat in the second. And things got out of hand.”

It is the first regional championship for South Christian (23-3), which advances to the quarterfinals against Unity Christian. The game likely will be at Calvin University on Tuesday.

“It feels great,” South Christian senior Jake DeHaan said. “Coming in here with all the fans going crazy … it feels awesome.”

But South Christian lost one of its best players for the rest of the postseason.

Carson Vis, who is one of the top sophomores in the state, stole a ball in the first quarter and went up high for a dunk. But he came down hard on his left arm with a loud thud. He was taken to the emergency room.

“That’s a huge loss,” DeHaan said. “He’s given his heart to this team. To see him go down, hurts a lot. Everyone feels for him and we’ll all be praying for him.”

For Hamilton, Goodpaster said it was important for him to leave a legacy for the younger generations.

“After the district win, we probably signed autographs for about an hour straight for 100 kids,” he said. “It was amazing all those kids looking up to us. A lot of times, you don’t think that they do, they are always watching. So being a role model for them is something our team did a good job of.”

Tebo said he’s proud of how his senior class did this year.

“These are my guys forever,” he said. “That’s the toughest part of all this is that we’re never going to play together again. It really sucks. But I’m really proud of everyone on this team. The way we played the game … i’m just really proud.”

Justin McIllwain led the Hawkeyes with 14 points and six rebounds, Thano Klett and J.D. DeGroot each had eight points.

Jake Vermaas scored a stunning 19 points in the third quarter and a game-high 28 for South Christian. DeHaan had 24 and Vis had nine.

