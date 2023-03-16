AREA ROUNDUP: Venice rocks, Lemon Bay rolls in area baseball

On the strength of a four-run, second inning, Venice got back on track Wednesday with a 6-3 victory against visiting Palmetto.

Despite seeing its modest win streak snapped on Thursday by Cardinal Mooney, the Indians have remained on an upward trajectory overall, picking up their fourth win in five games.

Venice loaded the bases to open the second on a walk, a single and hit batsman. Nick Dunn lofted a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home the game’s first run, then Hunter Possehl and Jon Embury followed with run-scoring singles. Possehl’s single was an attempted sacrifice bunt in which he beat the throw to first.

After Trent Adrian singled to reload the bases, Possehl scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 Venice lead.

Though he ran into a little trouble in his final inning, that lead was all Jackson Lucas and a pair of Venice relievers needed. Lucas went four innings, giving up three runs in the fourth, while striking out five. Carter Cox tossed two scoreless innings of one-hit ball and Simon Yochum slammed the door with a scoreless seventh.

Venice improved to 6-4 on the season and will have some time off before playing host to Riverview in its next game on March 24.

Lemon Bay 17, Cypress Lake 2: At Fort Myers, the Manta Rays pounded out 17 hits and stole seven bases as they pounded the Panthers on Wednesday night.

Lemon Bay scored in every inning, but did most of their damage at the start and finish of the five-inning affair. The Mantas raced out to a 7-0 lead after their first turn at the plate. Already leading 1-0, Abel Albarran drilled a two-run double to left. A short while later, Mayson Roberts, Ryan Mickey and Jacob Connor followed with RBI singles.

The Mantas kept pouring it on, scoring twice in the second and adding solo runs in the third and fourth before a six-run outburst in the fifth put the game on mercy watch.

Michael Patrick opened the inning with a walk, then Zeke Moranda and Joel Vazquez followed with singles to load the bases. Bradyn Wise’s two-run single to left extended Lemon Bay’s lead to 13-0, then the Mantas got their final four runs with two outs. Bradley Henson and Troy Reams each drove in a run with singles, then Patrick capped the rout with a two-run double to center.

Connor and Gabriel Todaro each had three hits for Lemon Bay. Connor stole a pair of bases.

Brady Ham got the start on the mound and was lifted after three innings of one-hit, seven-strikeout ball. Will Landers and Mickey closed it out, with Mickey being victimized by two unearned runs during a sloppy bottom of the fifth.

Lemon Bay improved to 7-2 on the season and stays busy on spring break with a road trip to Evangelical Christian on Thursday.

George Jenkins 5, Charlotte 3: At Punta Gorda, George Jenkins struck for three runs in the fourth inning, Wednesday, then scored a pair of needed insurance runs in the top of the seventh to outlast the Tarpons.

Charlotte struck first with two runs in the second inning. The Tarpons opened the frame with a single, error and walk to load the bases, then Dalton Hill brought in the first run on a fielder’s choice grounder to short. Tyler Waterhouse followed with a run-scoring double to right.

Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Tarpons did their best to rally. Braddock Marshall and Justin McQueen each drew one-out walks, then Dylan Klossner loaded the bases with a single to center. With two outs, Jacob Evak drew a walk to bring home Marshall, but that would be all Charlotte could muster.

The Tarpons fell to 4-5 on the season and return to action on Tuesday at Lemon Bay, coming home the following day to play host to defending state champion Island Coast.