College Station, TX
Dexter Dennis, Tyrece Radford, and Wade Taylor IV speak for the final time ahead of Texas A&M’s opening round March Madness matchup vs. Penn State

By Cameron Ohnysty,

5 days ago

The seven-seeded Texas A&M Aggies (26-9, 15-3 SEC) are just one sleep away from their late-night opening-round showdown vs. the 10-seed Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday night, coming into the game with a confident mindset in their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, and first under Head coach Buzz Williams in his fourth season with the program.

Both programs finished the regular season on a high note, as Penn State has won 8 out of their last 10, while the Aggies notched 10 out of their last 12, both losing in their conference tournament final on Sunday afternoon. Underseeded as all get out, Texas A&M knows that focusing on the task at hand and staying true to their play style is the only way to way to move on in the Tournament, facing a Nittany Lions offense that shoots nearly 40% from deep, and led by Jalen Pickett (17.9 PPG), Seth Lundy (14.4 PPG), and Andrew Funk (12.1 PPG), defense on the perimeter is an absolute must from start to finish.

A day before the game, Dexter Dennis, Tyrece “Boots” Radford, and Wade Taylor IV spoke to the media to give their final scouting report on Penn State, and the importance of living in the moment during one of the most magical times of the sports calendar. Here’s what all three had to say for the final time ahead of the game.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State will be held at Well Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and is slated for Thursday, March 16th at 8:55 PM CT and will air on TBS.

March Madness preview: Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Texas A&M listed as a popular bracket buster in 2023 March Madness

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State in 2023 March Madness first round

