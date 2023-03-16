Open in App
Virginia State
WNCT

NASA Wallops Rocket Lab launch now set for Thursday

By Jasmine Singletary,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KKpM_0lKWE4zx00

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – Yet another new launch date has been set for Rocket Lab’s Electron.

Rocket Lab is now targeting Thursday as a launch date, with the weather 90% favorable for the 6 to 8 p.m. EDT launch window.

The original launch date had been March 11, but that was postponed until Wednesday due to high winds, which was also the reason cited by NASA Wallops for postponing the Wednesday launch until Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, NASA Wallops’ weather office had reported a 70% to 80% chance of favorable conditions for Rocket Lab’s planned Electron launch attempt, with the main concern cited as strong surface winds.

PREVIOUS: NASA Wallops Rocket Lab launch set

The new launch date for the ‘Stronger Together’ mission is:

  • Launch date: Thursday, March 16
  • Launch timing : 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Eastern, with lift-off targeted for 6 p.m.
  • Launch location : Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2, Wallops Island, Virginia.
PREVIOUS: Virginia rocket launch delayed due to high winds
