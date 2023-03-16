Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

LAUSD workers, teacher announce strike three day strike

By Matthew Rodriguez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eYm7_0lKWBsmj00

LAUSD workers, teachers rally outside city hall in downtown LA 03:52

Los Angeles school workers and teachers announced a three-day strike starting next Tuesday.

The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Local 99, are comprised of bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, special education assistants and other essential school workers. Members of the United Teachers of Los Angeles union showed their solidarity by refusing to cross the picket line too.

"Despite LAUSD having one of the largest school budgets and largest reserves in the nation - teachers and essential school workers are struggling to support their own families and live in the communities they work for. To add insult to injury, the district has chosen to violate their legal rights as workers, resulting in an unfair labor practice strike," said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00I3zg_0lKWBsmj00
An assortment of custodians, bus drivers as well as teachers rallied in downtown LA as labor negotiations with the school district stalls KCAL News

The SEIU announced the strike during a rally outside of Los Angeles City Hall , where hundreds of workers gathered to demand higher pay, more staffing and more hours for part-time workers.

"I do everything from changing diapers, to feedings, to helping them with education, doing classwork," said special education assistant Yolanda Mims-Reed. "I do mobility issues. I handle that."

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Tuesday that schools would most likely close should a three-day strike of 65,000 teachers and school staff happen.

"If this strike does occur, despite our best efforts to avoid it, due to the anticipated lack of both teachers and school staff, it is likely we would have to close schools — without virtual education — until the strike ends," Carvalho said in an email to families. "We would simply have no way of ensuring a safe and secure environment where teaching can take place. We will give you as much advance notice as possible, but we encourage you to begin discussions with your employer, childcare providers and others now."

The average salary of school workers with LAUSD is approximately $25,000 annually, with most working part-time hours. SEIU says that these are some of the factors that make it difficult for the district to recruit sufficient staff services.

Protestors hold signs during the rally led by the SEIU and UTLA outside Los Angeles City Hall. KCAL News

SEIU officials are asking for a 30% wage increase across the board, while UTLA has been pushing for a 20% raise. The unions have pointed to the district's projected $4.9 billion reserve fund for 2022-23, while also citing rising inflation and housing costs.

They claimed that LAUSD has not yet shown significant movement towards filling those demands.

Another round of negotiations was scheduled for Friday.

District officials said last week that Carvalho had made the SEIU union "one of the strongest offers ever proposed by a Los Angeles Unified superintendent." According to the district, the offer included a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 2021, another 5% increase retroactive to July 2022and another 5% increase effective July 2023, along with a 4% bonus in 2022-23 and a 5% bonus in 2023-24.

The district will offer food distribution at about 60 locations, childcare options for working parents and instruction packets will be sent to students' homes during the strike.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
All LAUSD schools closed Tuesday due to strike
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
'Their voices will not be silenced': LAUSD employee strike expected to move forward
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Strike expected to move forward after LAUSD's legal challenge rejected
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parents blindsided by walkout at Calif.'s largest school district
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Parents, students worry about school shutting down amid impending strike
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
L.A. County Library to welcome students impacted by LAUSD strike
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
LAUSD schools could close if union workers go on strike, Superintendent Carvalho says
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Council approves concealed carry weapon license fee increase
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Headlines: Torrance Pays $750,000 to Owner of Car Vandalized With Swastika By Police
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hospital seeks public’s help identifying male patient found in Los Angeles County
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
East L.A. school employee speaks out as strike looms
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Firefighters battle Greater Alarm fire at office building in Westlake District
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Los Angeles Schools Got A $600,000 Donation Of Beanie Babies And We Want To Know Where They’re Going
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
LAPD officers convicted of perjury, filing false report; faces more than four years in prison
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Chuck Lorre Donates $30M to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for New School (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ndiwa, Yimer prevail in Los Angeles Marathon
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New legislation streamlines expungement for Californians with older convictions
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
El Sereno stabbing survivor recalls terrifying attack
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
After receiving Section 8 vouchers, unhoused residents in LA still struggle to find housing
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Local Residents Appeal to Public Safety Committee for Help With Coyote Problem
Pasadena, CA4 days ago
Former LA County Supervisor Gloria Molina, A Trailblazer Among Latina Politicians, Has Terminal Cancer
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Council wants more discussions with vendors over new rule changes
Santa Monica, CA3 days ago
Los Angeles street vendors lawsuit advances
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Police investigating triple-shooting in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
East Hollywood fire displaces 25 residents
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Highly contagious norovirus outbreak causes an elementary school in Long Beach to close
Long Beach, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy