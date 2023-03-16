LAUSD workers, teacher announce strike three day strike

LAUSD workers, teachers rally outside city hall in downtown LA 03:52

Los Angeles school workers and teachers announced a three-day strike starting next Tuesday.

The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Local 99, are comprised of bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, special education assistants and other essential school workers. Members of the United Teachers of Los Angeles union showed their solidarity by refusing to cross the picket line too.

"Despite LAUSD having one of the largest school budgets and largest reserves in the nation - teachers and essential school workers are struggling to support their own families and live in the communities they work for. To add insult to injury, the district has chosen to violate their legal rights as workers, resulting in an unfair labor practice strike," said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz.

An assortment of custodians, bus drivers as well as teachers rallied in downtown LA as labor negotiations with the school district stalls KCAL News

The SEIU announced the strike during a rally outside of Los Angeles City Hall , where hundreds of workers gathered to demand higher pay, more staffing and more hours for part-time workers.

"I do everything from changing diapers, to feedings, to helping them with education, doing classwork," said special education assistant Yolanda Mims-Reed. "I do mobility issues. I handle that."

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Tuesday that schools would most likely close should a three-day strike of 65,000 teachers and school staff happen.

"If this strike does occur, despite our best efforts to avoid it, due to the anticipated lack of both teachers and school staff, it is likely we would have to close schools — without virtual education — until the strike ends," Carvalho said in an email to families. "We would simply have no way of ensuring a safe and secure environment where teaching can take place. We will give you as much advance notice as possible, but we encourage you to begin discussions with your employer, childcare providers and others now."

The average salary of school workers with LAUSD is approximately $25,000 annually, with most working part-time hours. SEIU says that these are some of the factors that make it difficult for the district to recruit sufficient staff services.

Protestors hold signs during the rally led by the SEIU and UTLA outside Los Angeles City Hall. KCAL News

SEIU officials are asking for a 30% wage increase across the board, while UTLA has been pushing for a 20% raise. The unions have pointed to the district's projected $4.9 billion reserve fund for 2022-23, while also citing rising inflation and housing costs.

They claimed that LAUSD has not yet shown significant movement towards filling those demands.

Another round of negotiations was scheduled for Friday.

District officials said last week that Carvalho had made the SEIU union "one of the strongest offers ever proposed by a Los Angeles Unified superintendent." According to the district, the offer included a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 2021, another 5% increase retroactive to July 2022and another 5% increase effective July 2023, along with a 4% bonus in 2022-23 and a 5% bonus in 2023-24.

The district will offer food distribution at about 60 locations, childcare options for working parents and instruction packets will be sent to students' homes during the strike.