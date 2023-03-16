SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (March 12): Fort Wayne Wayne jumps into Top 10

The top four teams cruised into the semistate round, but there's plenty of movement elsewhere.
Jumping into the rankings are regional champs Linton-Stockton, Delta, John Glenn, Beech Grove, North Daviess and upstart Fort Wayne Dwenger, which reached .500 for the first time all season.
SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through March 12):
1. Ben Davis (30-0)
Last week: 1
The Giants knocked off No. 7 Cathedral 63-53 to win a Class 4A regional. They play No. 8 Bloomington North in the semistate semifinals Saturday at New Castle.
2. Penn (27-1)
Last week: 2
The Kingsmen have won 21 straight since losing to No. 1 Ben Davis in December. They beat No. 11 Chesterton 73-60 to win a 4A regional and play No. 3 Hammond Central Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Michigan City.
3. Hammond Central (26-1)
Last week: 3
The Wolves extended their winning streak to 18 games by beating Mishawaka 59-46 in a 4A regional. They meet No. 2 Penn Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Michigan City.
4. Kokomo (22-4)
Last week: 4
The Wildkats have won 15 straight after beating Fort Wayne North 68-55 in a 4A regional. Up next is No. 10 Fort Wayne Wayne Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Michigan City.
5. NorthWood (25-2)
Last week: 6
The Panthers have won 17 in a row after cruising past Lake Station 72-35 in a Class 3A regional. They play No. 25 Fort Wayne Dwenger Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Elkhart.
6. Brownsburg (21-4)
Last week: 7
The Bulldogs rolled past New Palestine 66-39 in a 4A regional. Up next is No. 9 Jennings County in the semistate semifinals Saturday at New Castle.
7. Cathedral (19-6)
Last week: 5
The Irish's season ended with a 63-53 loss to No, 1 Ben Davis in a 4A regional.
8. Bloomington North (19-5)
Last week: 9
The Cougars won their seventh straight, edging Columbus North 45-43 in a 4A regional. Up next is No. 1 Ben Davis Saturday at New Castle.
9. Jennings County (24-2)
Last week: 11
The Panthers beat Evansville Reitz 64-40 in a 4A regional for their seventh straight win. They play No. 6 Brownsburg Saturday at New Castle in the semistate semifinals.
10. Fort Wayne Wayne (21-4)
Last week: 23
The Generals won their third straight game by two points or fewer, edging Noblesville 62-60 to capture a 4A regional. Up next is No. 4 Kokomo in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Michigan City.
11. Chesterton (20-6)
Last week: 8
The Trojans lost for just the second time since December, falling 73-60 to No. 2 Penn in a 4A regional.
12. New Palestine (23-3)
Last week: 10
The Dragons lost 66-39 to No. 6 Brownsburg in a 4A regional.
13. Scottsburg (21-5)
Last week: 18
The Warriors edged Greensburg 48-46 to win a 3A regional. Up next is No. 24 North Daviess in a semistate semifinal at Seymour.
14. Noblesville (19-7)
Last week: 12
The Millers' season ended with a 62-60 4A regional loss to No. 10 Fort Wayne Wayne.
15. Columbus North (17-9)
Last week: 13
The Bull Dogs were edged 45-43 by No. 8 Bloomington North in a 4A regional.
16. Munster (24-3)
Last week: 14
Season over.
17. Guerin Catholic (18-8)
Last week: 21
The Golden Eagles defeated Danville 66-52 in 3A regional play. They play No. 23 Beech Grove in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Seymour.
18. Pike (16-9)
Last week: 16
Season over.
19. Zionsville (18-8)
Last week: 17
Season over.
20. Linton-Stockton (27-1)
Last week: NR
The Miners are unbeaten against in-state opponents and have won 23 straight after rolling by North Decatur 62-33 in a 2A regional. Up next is Parke Heritage in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Southport.
21. Delta (18-9)
Last week: NR
The Eagles beat Peru 54-47 in a 3A regional. Up next is No. 22 John Glenn Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Elkhart.
22. John Glenn (17-10)
Last week: NR
The Falcons got past South Bend Washington 58-54 to win a 3A regional. Up next is No. 21 Delta in a semistate semifinal Saturday at Elkhart.
23. Beech Grove (17-6)
Last week: NR
The Hornets won a 3A regional, beating Indian Creek 65-56. They play No. 17 Guerin Catholic in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Seymour.
24. North Daviess (24-5)
Last week: NR
The Cougars have won eight in a row after beating Gibson Southern 48-44 to win a 3A regional. They play No. 13 Scottsburg in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Seymour.
25. Fort Wayne Dwenger (13-13)
Last week: NR
The Saints have staged the state's biggest turnaround after starting the season 2-9. They've won seven in a row to get back to .500 after beating Twin Lakes 65-43 in a 3A regional. They meet No. 5 NorthWood in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Elkhart.
