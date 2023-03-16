Open in App
SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (March 12): Fort Wayne Wayne jumps into Top 10

By Mike Clark,

5 days ago

The top four teams cruised into the semistate round, but there's plenty of movement elsewhere.

Jumping into the rankings are regional champs Linton-Stockton, Delta, John Glenn, Beech Grove, North Daviess and upstart Fort Wayne Dwenger, which reached .500 for the first time all season.

SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through March 12):

1. Ben Davis (30-0)

Last week: 1

The Giants knocked off No. 7 Cathedral 63-53 to win a Class 4A regional. They play No. 8 Bloomington North in the semistate semifinals Saturday at New Castle.

2. Penn (27-1)

Last week: 2

The Kingsmen have won 21 straight since losing to No. 1 Ben Davis in December. They beat No. 11 Chesterton 73-60 to win a 4A regional and play No. 3 Hammond Central Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Michigan City.

3. Hammond Central (26-1)

Last week: 3

The Wolves extended their winning streak to 18 games by beating Mishawaka 59-46 in a 4A regional. They meet No. 2 Penn Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Michigan City.

4. Kokomo (22-4)

Last week: 4

The Wildkats have won 15 straight after beating Fort Wayne North 68-55 in a 4A regional. Up next is No. 10 Fort Wayne Wayne Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Michigan City.

5. NorthWood (25-2)

Last week: 6

The Panthers have won 17 in a row after cruising past Lake Station 72-35 in a Class 3A regional. They play No. 25 Fort Wayne Dwenger Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Elkhart.

6. Brownsburg (21-4)

Last week: 7

The Bulldogs rolled past New Palestine 66-39 in a 4A regional. Up next is No. 9 Jennings County in the semistate semifinals Saturday at New Castle.

7. Cathedral (19-6)

Last week: 5

The Irish's season ended with a 63-53 loss to No, 1 Ben Davis in a 4A regional.

8. Bloomington North (19-5)

Last week: 9

The Cougars won their seventh straight, edging Columbus North 45-43 in a 4A regional. Up next is No. 1 Ben Davis Saturday at New Castle.

9. Jennings County (24-2)

Last week: 11

The Panthers beat Evansville Reitz 64-40 in a 4A regional for their seventh straight win. They play No. 6 Brownsburg Saturday at New Castle in the semistate semifinals.

10. Fort Wayne Wayne (21-4)

Last week: 23

The Generals won their third straight game by two points or fewer, edging Noblesville 62-60 to capture a 4A regional. Up next is No. 4 Kokomo in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Michigan City.

11. Chesterton (20-6)

Last week: 8

The Trojans lost for just the second time since December, falling 73-60 to No. 2 Penn in a 4A regional.

12. New Palestine (23-3)

Last week: 10

The Dragons lost 66-39 to No. 6 Brownsburg in a 4A regional.

13. Scottsburg (21-5)

Last week: 18

The Warriors edged Greensburg 48-46 to win a 3A regional. Up next is No. 24 North Daviess in a semistate semifinal at Seymour.

14. Noblesville (19-7)

Last week: 12

The Millers' season ended with a 62-60 4A regional loss to No. 10 Fort Wayne Wayne.

15. Columbus North (17-9)

Last week: 13

The Bull Dogs were edged 45-43 by No. 8 Bloomington North in a 4A regional.

16. Munster (24-3)

Last week: 14

Season over.

17. Guerin Catholic (18-8)

Last week: 21

The Golden Eagles defeated Danville 66-52 in 3A regional play. They play No. 23 Beech Grove in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Seymour.

18. Pike (16-9)

Last week: 16

Season over.

19. Zionsville (18-8)

Last week: 17

Season over.

20. Linton-Stockton (27-1)

Last week: NR

The Miners are unbeaten against in-state opponents and have won 23 straight after rolling by North Decatur 62-33 in a 2A regional. Up next is Parke Heritage in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Southport.

21. Delta (18-9)

Last week: NR

The Eagles beat Peru 54-47 in a 3A regional. Up next is No. 22 John Glenn Saturday in the semistate semifinals at Elkhart.

22. John Glenn (17-10)

Last week: NR

The Falcons got past South Bend Washington 58-54 to win a 3A regional. Up next is No. 21 Delta in a semistate semifinal Saturday at Elkhart.

23. Beech Grove (17-6)

Last week: NR

The Hornets won a 3A regional, beating Indian Creek 65-56. They play No. 17 Guerin Catholic in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Seymour.

24. North Daviess (24-5)

Last week: NR

The Cougars have won eight in a row after beating Gibson Southern 48-44 to win a 3A regional. They play No. 13 Scottsburg in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Seymour.

25. Fort Wayne Dwenger (13-13)

Last week: NR

The Saints have staged the state's biggest turnaround after starting the season 2-9. They've won seven in a row to get back to .500 after beating Twin Lakes 65-43 in a 3A regional. They meet No. 5 NorthWood in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Elkhart.

