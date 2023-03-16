Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Young Chef using his talents to help others

By Markeshia Jackson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxWGP_0lKW66Vg00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — One local kid with a passion for cooking is using his talents to impact the less fortunate in our community. It’s a mission his whole family has become involved in.

For these three, helping others is something that runs in the family.

“We decided to become a community home ministry. We also go in the community to certain places anywhere to minister, help out, and to give to people,” Tonya Reyes-Dickerson said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Tonya and Lonnie Dickerson are both ordained ministers who have always aimed to touch lives. Their son, Damian, better known as “Chef Turtle D” though, is the real star of the show now, continuing their efforts, but through food

“When I was nine years old, my mom came back from the hospital from a stroke, and she couldn’t eat solid foods, so I had to blend up foods for her,” Damian “turtle” Reyes said.

Turtle says it was his mother’s health challenges that inspired him to stay in the kitchen, getting so good that he even caught our attention.

“I saw a contest, and one of the meals that I gave her were Mung Bean Pancake Kimchi with sesame chicken on the side, and that’s actually what I won y’alls “Texoma’s Junior Chef” with and that inspired me to have my own shop, own food,” Reyes said.

So these days he goes to local pop-ups and vendor shows, selling his assorted sauces and foods but all of his profits? Well he isn’t saving up the money for the latest new toy or gadget, but instead, uses it to buy items for the homeless.

“That’s something he decided. like, he’s seen what we did, and he decided to do it,” Reyes said.

“I’m proud of him. I really am. at times, I feel like he doesn’t realize it, but I am,” Lonnie Dickerson said.

“In the future, I hope that we get it out of my home, and we get a big building with the ministry on one side and Turtle D’s on the other,” Reyes said.

Local News: Work Services Corporation looking to fill several positions

A dream he knows can come true with continued support from this community, and well of course his love for cooking

“My favorite part is the taste of it because every chef has to taste his food to see if it’s good or not,” Reyes said.

This mission is surely a recipe for success. You can find more information on Turtle D’s by clicking here . and Eye of the Tiger Ministries by clicking here . They are both accepting donations to help expand their businesses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
Big Blue turns green for St. Patrick’s Day Vendor Bash
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Mary Ferguson shines bright as a Remarkable Woman
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Vendor Bash keeps celebration going
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hayden’s Kickz opens storefront on 8th Street
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Young and Jack County join together to tackle inmate mental health crisis
Olney, TX3 days ago
Local boxer fights for chance to represent Texas at National Golden Gloves tournament
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Local Wichita Falls boxer wins Texas State Golden Gloves, advances to national tournament
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
City View’s Jayla Dandridge wins state powerlifting meet
Wichita Falls, TX17 hours ago
Wichita Falls Sports Complex reopens with major upgrades
Wichita Falls, TX19 hours ago
Work Services Corporation looking to fill several positions
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Ice Bath Boys open stone-cold business
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Registration for 2023 T.H.O.R. underway
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Houston woman charged with human smuggling
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Wichita Falls Utility drive-thru temporarily closed
Wichita Falls, TX23 hours ago
Sports Spotlight: National athletic training awareness month with Vernon College AT Jason Jenkins – March 15, 2023
Vernon, TX5 days ago
Archer City vs Bryson: High school softball – March 20, 2023
Archer City, TX17 hours ago
Legendary Bowie boys basketball coach Gayno Shelton dies at 86
Bowie, TX17 hours ago
Rider vs Abilene: Girls high school soccer – March 20, 2023
Abilene, TX17 hours ago
Gillespie provides insight into Staley capital murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Rider vs Lubbock Cooper: Boys high school soccer – March 20, 2023
Lubbock, TX17 hours ago
James Staley declared ‘too poor to employ counsel’
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Court battle over seized $800,000 from Tami’s store continues
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
1 hospitalized after gust of wind causes wreck, driver ejected
Wichita Falls, TX23 hours ago
FallsRide bus schedule altered due to driver shortage
Wichita Falls, TX1 hour ago
New Toyota building nearing completion
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Athlete of the week: Jace Starling – March 20, 2023
Burkburnett, TX17 hours ago
Man arrested on warrants for Sun Valley Drive shooting
Wichita Falls, TX22 hours ago
Suspect in Loop 11 crash “flirted” with officer
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Bill 423 advocates for higher wages among childcare workers
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Rider vs Brewer: High school baseball – March 16, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy