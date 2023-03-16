Open in App
Virginia State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Virginia sweeps both relays at NCAA swimming championships

5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time defending champion Virginia swept both relay titles on Wednesday night at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.

Virginia leads the standings after the first night of competition with 80 points, followed by Texas with 64 and California with 56.

Virginia set an NCAA record in the 200-yard relay to become the first repeat champion in the event since California in 2012. Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass finished in 1:31:51. Douglass anchored in 20.34 for the second fastest 50-relay split ever.

Aimee Canny, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann and Ella Nelson won the 800-yard freestyle relay in 6:49.82, setting a Virginia and pool record. It was the second time in three years Virginia won the event.

The four-day championship is at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. Thursday’s events will be the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard IM, 50-yard freestyle, 1-meter diving and 200-yard freestyle relay.

Last season, Virginia won the third-most events at the NCAA championships by a team with 11. The Cavaliers returned all three individual champions from last season in Douglass and sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 arrested in Michigan charged in Kansas double homicide
Junction City, KS6 hours ago
Oregon bill on abortion, gender-affirming care sparks debate
Salem, OR21 hours ago
Nevada to add gas plant as drought threatens power grids
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Missouri man dubbed ‘Package Killer’ admits to 2 murders
Saint Louis, MO3 hours ago
Lead Derek Chauvin prosecutor appointed to be state judge
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles
Portland, MI2 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer calls Utah ski collision story ‘BS’
Park City, UT18 hours ago
Only 1 Black rep gets role in talks on Mississippi policing
Jackson, MS25 minutes ago
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
Meridian, MS23 hours ago
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Southern California freeway
Chino Hills, CA2 days ago
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off southcentral Alaska
Homer, AK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy