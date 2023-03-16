Open in App
CBS Miami

Death of Army Golden Knights parachutist under investigation

By Gabby Arzola,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yjUC_0lKW2w1h00

Death of Army Golden Knights parachutist under investigation 02:18

MIAMI - A member of the Golden Knights parachute team has died from his injuries after officials said he had a "hard landing" during a routine jump.

Officials identified the parachutist as Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen, who joined the U.S. Army Golden Knights in 2020.

Kettenhofen has jumped more than 1,000 times.

Sgt. Kettenhofen jumped on Monday, had a hard landing and passed away from his injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

CBS News Miami aired a segment with Kettenhofen and the Golden Knights in early March, where their videos went viral after the parachute team was reported as unidentified flying objects.

The Golden Knights travel around the country and the world to show off how sophisticated and complex their parachute training is.

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist," said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander.

"Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend."

Army officials said the incident is under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
U.S. Army Parachute Team Member Dies During Training Accident After 'Hard Landing'
Homestead, FL5 days ago
Navy SEAL killed in free-fall parachute training accident in Arizona
Marana, AZ25 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Mystery over missing pilot Rod Collen who disappeared after plane’s communication system went dead above isolated island
Fox Island, WA7 days ago
'Hundreds of buzzards' lead to disturbing discovery of nine dead dogs near private road in Orange County
Mauriceville, TX27 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Florida woman, 85, killed in alligator attack
Fort Pierce, FL29 days ago
Fisherman finds car with human remains inside connected to 2008 missing person’s case
Hot Springs, AR15 days ago
New Video Shows Fatal Florida Alligator Attack, Frantic 911 Audio Released
Fort Pierce, FL27 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Mysterious US Navy Vessel Washes Ashore In North Carolina, Disappears Overnight
Rodanthe, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy