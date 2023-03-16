Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Cardinals sign LB White, OL Froholdt to 2-year deals

6 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals announced deals Wednesday with linebacker Kyzir White, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

White and Froholdt were added on two-year deals while Strong signed a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old White gives the Cardinals a veteran linebacker to pair with Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles make the Super Bowl last season, finishing with 110 tackles (66 solo), three tackles for a loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

White spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Froholdt played in all 17 games with the Cleveland Browns last season, including his first six career starts. From Denmark, he started playing football as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio, during his sophomore year of high school.

Froholdt had four starts at center and two at right guard last season.

Strong had 23 tackles last season for the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals have also brought back a handful of players, including starting right guard Will Hernandez, starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum, kicker Matt Prater, linebacker Zeke Turner and running back Corey Clement.

Hernandez, Beachum and Prater all signed two-year deals while Turner and Clement inked one-year contracts.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jakobi Meyers hopes to create new memories in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Steelers sign former Eagles guard Seumalo to 3-year deal
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Fourplex planned at University, Country Club in Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 hours ago
NBA suspends Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks for 18th technical
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
District to write policy on transgender students, bathrooms
Peoria, AZ1 hour ago
Glendale Foodie Watch: JoJo's Pizza and Family Restaurant
Glendale, AZ5 hours ago
Kyrene earns excellence in financial reporting award
Tempe, AZ2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy