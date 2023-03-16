Ravens reportedly give QB Tyler Huntley low restricted tender

The Baltimore Ravens saw quarterback Tyler Huntley step into a key role for them during the 2022 season once fellow signal caller Lamar Jackson went down with an injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. Huntley did the same thing when Jackson went down the previous season as well, earning plenty of experience as a starter.

Huntley is currently a restricted free agent, with Baltimore needing to make a decision on whether to tender him or not. On Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Ravens are placing a low restricted tender. That would mean that Baltimore has the right to match any offer sheet, but they wouldn’t get any sort of compensation if they don’t choose to.