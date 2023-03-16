Panthers, Cougars to collide in Section 1 hoops final

Title game is Friday at Mayo Civic Arena

Defense – and in particular, who plays it better – could determine the winner in Friday’s Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South battle for the Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball championship.

South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville North prioritized defense after losing in the semifinals of last year’s section tournament. It’s long been a staple at Lakeville South, where the Cougars had to overcome a midseason injury to one of their top scorers.

Tipoff for the game between the Panthers (25-3) and Cougars (17-11) will be 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. It continues a recent run of North vs. South section finals in winter sports. The Lakeville schools also met for section championships in boys hockey and girls basketball.

The Section 1 boys basketball winner joins Eastview or Eagan as one of two South Suburban Conference teams in the state tournament. Eastview and Eagan play for the Section 3 title Thursday.

The Panthers and Cougars were to duel for the 2020 Section 1 championship before the final was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, North is seeking its first state appearance since 2019. South last reached state in 2011.

The star power of Jack Robison and Mr. Basketball Award nominee Nolan Winter draw fans to watch second-ranked Lakeville North, but coach John Oxton said attention to detail – particularly on defense – has had a lot to do with the Panthers’ improvement over a 19-9 season in 2021-22.

“Our kids committed to playing better defense,” Oxton said. “They put a lot of time into understanding what they had to do to improve, and the effort has been there. Except for one bad game against Shakopee, our defense has been very good.”

At their best, the Panthers have been capable of throttling opposing teams’ offenses. They held six of their last seven opponents under 50 points, including Owatonna in a 72-44 section semifinal victory March 11. The exception was Shakopee, which defeated North 93-90 on Feb. 28, ending a 15-game Panthers winning streak.

Lakeville South went on the road to defeat No. 2 section seed Farmington 70-55. Farmington ran wild in its previous Section 1 game, defeating Northfield 101-83.

Lakeville North defeated Lakeville South 75-62 and 81-60 in their two regular-season South Suburban Conference games. Oxton said the Panthers expect to face a South team that’s geared up to defend.

“They’re as good a defensive team as there is in our conference, and I expect them to play great defense Friday,” Oxton said of Lakeville South.

South also might benefit from the calendar flipping to March. The Cougars are 15-4 in games played in December, January and March but went 2-7 in February.

“Joe (Janquart, Lakeville South coach) has them going, and I think they’re playing their best basketball of the year,” Oxton said.

Lakeville North overcame a slow start to pull away from Owatonna in the section semifinals. Winter, who is averaging 23.5 points, had another monster game with 31 points (on 14-for-19 shooting), 15 rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Hudson Vaith scored 18 points and Robison had 10 for the Panthers, who did most of their work in the lane as only three of their 32 baskets were three-pointers.

Lakeville South jumped to a 34-21 halftime lead in its victory at Farmington. Four players scored in double figures for the Cougars, led by guard DaMarcus Burks with 22 points. Jackson Ressler had 14, Ryan Johnson 12 and Keaton Ressler 10 for South, which lost a top scoring option when junior guard Marley Baah-Yeboah suffered a season-ending knee injury in January. Baah-Yeboah was leading the Cougars in scoring at the time he went out of the lineup.

The Section 1 champion will play in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21, at the Target Center. Games are 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Minnesota State High School League is scheduled to announce seedings and quarterfinal pairings Saturday.