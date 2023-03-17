RESULTS: PIAA 2023 Swim & Dive Championships from Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA 2023 Swim & Dive Championships are upon us and the Midstate is well represented in both Class 2A and 3A.

Below are the full results from the State Championship Swim & Dive Meet at Bucknell University.

Class 2A Girls

TEAM SCORING

Mount Pleasant, 218.50 Wyoming Seminary, 118 Cathedral Prep, 116 Northgate, 112 Quaker Valley, 108 Dallas, 99 Kiski Area, 89 Blue Mountain, 86 Danville, 81 Schuylkill Valley, 78

Dive

Anna Petke (Bethlehem Catholic) – 242.50 Maggie Foley (North Catholic)- 235.70 Brianne Dempsey (Dallas) – 232.55 Meghan Scott (Nazareth) – 232.15 Mickie Soroka (Upper Moreland) – 213.95 Taelyn Thomas (West York) – 212.05 Ruby Olliffe (Quaker Valley) – 210.20 Gabby Elk (Hampton) – 209.75

Medley Relay

Mt. Pleasant High School – 1:46.71 Cathedral Prep – 1:48.96 Wyoming Seminary – 1:49.79 Indiana – 1:49.92 Danville – 1:50.22 Blue Moutain – 1:50.48 Schuylkill Valley – 1:50.53 Kiski Area – 1:50.97

200 Free

Lily King (Mt. Pleasant) – 1:46.86 Elise Nardozzi (Northgate) – 1:47.43 Ryleigh Collins (Wyoming Seminary) – 1:52.41 Jillian Strine (Boiling Springs) – 1:53.61 Kiaha McCool (Bellefonte Area) – 1:55.57 Katie Scanlon (Mount Saint Joseph’s Academy) – 1:55.67 Mimi Norris (Allentown CC) – 1:57.95 Paige McKim (Schuylkill Valley) – 1:57.96

200 IM

Ella Menear (Mapletown) – 2:02.13 Kimberley Shannon (Lewisburg) – 2:04.23 Lydia Gonzales (Dallas) – 2:04.25 Lainey Sheets (Hampton) – 2:06.33 Eliza Miller (Kiski Area) – 2:06.57 Kira Schrecongost (Freeport) – 2:07.31 Peyton Scott (Indiana) – 2:08.47 Giona Lavorini (Knoch) – 2:08.51

50 Free

Brenna Ross (Danville) -23.73 Hannah Magdeburg (Blue Mountain) – 23.81 Kiersten O’Connor (Mount Pleasant) – 23.98 Haley Palmer (Cathedral Prep) – 24.02 Katie Reott (Moniteau) – 24.07 Genevieve Cody (Thomas Jefferson) – 24.16 Chloe Moore (York Suburban) – 24.18 Molly Gatesman (Oakland Catholic) – 24.29



100 Fly

Leah Shackley (Bedford) – 51.93 (PIAA Record Katie Jackovic (South Park) – 55.51 Kira Schrecongost (Freeport) – 56.16 Emily Connors (Quaker Valley) – 56.83 Annabell Reck (Bloomsburg) – 57.11 Ashley Mellinger (Manheim Central) – 57.64 Alyssa Kelly (Wyoming Seminary) – 57.75 Grace McBlain (Bonner-Pendergast) – 57.97

200 Free Relays

Mount Pleasant – 1:35.88 (Kiersten O’Connor, Trinity Graft, Sarajo Gardner, Lilly King) Cathedral Prep – 1:39.11 Northgate -1:39.35 Quaker Valley -1:40.03 Blue Mountain – 1:40.07 Slippery Rock -1:40.84 Springfield Township – 1:41.03 Fairview – 1:42.07



100 Free

Lily King (Mount Pleasant) – 48.93 Elise Nardozzi (Northgate) – 49.53 Katie Jackovic (South Park) – 51.29 Jillian Strine (Boiling Springs) – 51.56 Ryleigh Collins (Wyoming Seminary) – 51.71 Emily Connors (Quaker Valley) – 51.96 Hannah Magdeburg (Blue Mountain) – 52.08 Haley Palmer (Cathedral Prep)- 52.51

500 Free

Kimberly Shannon (Lewisburg) – 4:55.48 Lydia Gonzales (Dallas) – 4:55.81 Eliza Miller (Kiski Area) – 5:00.88 Mary Kate Kupsky (MMI Prep) – 5:07.07 Megan Smith (Nazareth) – 5:11.64 Paige McKim (Schuylkill Valley) – 5:15.80 Kate Rarrick (Bellefonte) – 5:17.94 Maddy McClain (Elizabeth Forward) – 5:23.97

100 Back

Leah Shackley (Bedford) – 51.61 PIAA record Ella Menear (Mapletown) – 53.88 Lainey Sheets (Hampton) – 56.29 Kiaha McCool (Bellefonte) – 57.50 Kiersten O’Connor (Mount Pleasant) – 57.79 Maria Costa (Cathedral Prep) – 57.80 Sarajo Gardner (Mount Pleasant) – 58.51 Addison Elliott (Lancaster Catholic) – 59.29

100 Breast

Peyton Scott (Indiana) – 1:02.42 Sue Bin Park (Lower Moreland) – 1:03.04 Giona Lavorini (Knoch) – 1:03.12 Brenna Ross (Danville) – 1:03.75 Molly Hubal (Valley View) – 1:05.68 Maggie Delaney (Penns Valley) – 1:06.02 Alyssa Kelly (Wyoming Seminary) – 1:06.07 Ella Ciez (Laurel Highlands) – 1:06.71



400 Free Relay

Mount Pleasant – 3:31.57 (Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Trinity Graft, Lily King) Northgate – 3:34.21 Wyoming Seminary – 3:37.14 Quaker Valley – 3:38.06 Gateway – 3:38.79 Dallas – 3:39.41 Kiski Area – 3:39.66 York Suburban – 3:40.99

Class 2A Boys

TEAM SCORE

Cathedral Prep – 194 Bishop McDevitt – 164 Indiana – 141 Kiski Area – 136 Northgate – 126 Riverside – 116 North Catholic – 109 Mt. Pleasant – 102 Susquehannock – 91 Springfield Montco – 83.50

Dive

Caleb Arnott (Interboro) – 254.30 J.T. Heinze (Allentown C.C.) – 234.55 Seth Fertig (Big Spring) – 234.50 Brecken Finkbeiner (Blackhawk) – 219.35 Keegan MacDonald (Clearfield) – 210.80 Aari Fox (Fairview) – 201.45 Ryan Hartle (Northgate) – 194.85 Caleb Gnoth (West Allegheny) – 183.65

Medley Relay

Cathedral Prep – 1:33.89 (Mitchell Bradford, Matthew Hinman, Aidan Levis, Colin Troutman) North Catholic – 1:34.84 Mount Pleasant – 1:34.89 Northgate – 1:36.46 Indiana – 1:37.24 Bishop McDevitt – 1:37.35 Hampton – 1:37.48 Trinity – 1:38.81

200 Free

Preston Kessler (Indiana) – 1:39.27 Maddoc Watkins (Dallas) – 1:40.29 David Mutter (Mount Pleasant) – 1:40.88 Will Cross (Springfield Township) – 1:41.13

David Schlor (West Allegheny) – 1:41.13 Tie for fourth place Mark Cattron (Sharon) – 1:41.15 Parker Sterlitz (Kiski Area) – 1:41.71 Soren Cooper (Shady Side Academy) -1:42.98

200 IM

Woobie Kupsky (MMI Prep) – 1:49.99 Joseph Gardner (Mount Pleasant) – 1:50.24 Matthew Purcell (Northgate) – 1:50.28 Hugh Harrison (Warren) – 1:50.96 Alex Bauer (Indiana) – 1:51.65 Ben Sheets (Hampton) – 1:51.82 Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs) – 1:53.38 Mitchell Bradford (Cathedral Prep) – 1:54.78

50 Free

Henry Miller (Southmoreland) – 20.16 (PIAA Record) Noah Powers (Blue Mountain) – 20.42 Lucas Hancock (Bishop McDevitt) – 20.55 Jacob Wade (Susquehannock) – 20.95 Jude Blumhardt (Lower Moreland) – 21.23 Jo Roth (Riverside) – 21.26 Ryan Turner (Riverside) – 21.71 Matheson Bair (Blue Mountain) – 21.91

100 Fly

Henry Miller (Southmoreland) – 48.88 David Mutter (Mount Pleasant) – 49.06 Zhantore Akylbekov (Wyoming Seminary) – 49.15 Aidan Levis (Cathedral Prep) – 50.29 Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs) – 50.69 Zachary Schuster (Northgate) – 50.95 John Haskins (Bishop McDevitt) – 51.84 Jude Blumhardt (Lower Moreland) – 51.86



200 Free Relays

Bishop McDevitt – 1:24.30 PIAA Record (John Haskins, Isaac Hancock, Rocco Solimeo, Lucas Hancock) Indiana – 1:25.66 Riverside -1:26.40 Kiski Area – 1:27.37 Susquehannock – 1:28.39 Springfield Township – 1:28.47 Cathedral Prep – 1:28.93 Blue Mountain – 1:29.83

100 Free

Preston Kessler (Indiana) – 44.54 Will Cross (Springfield Township) – 45.76 Maddoc Watkins (Dallas) – 45.79 Noah Powers (Blue Mountain) – 45.92 Jacob Wade (Susquehannock) – 45.94 David Schlor (West Allegheny) – 46.20 Lucas Hancock (Bishop McDevitt) – 46.79 Ryan Turner (Riverside) – 47.14

500 Free

Parker Sterlitz (Kiski Area) – 4:30.40 Matthew Purcell (Northgate) – 4:31.63 Woobie Kupsky (MMI Prep) – 4:32.09 Soren Cooper (Shady Side Academy) – 4:35.36 Henry Phillips (Pope John Paul II) – 4:42.96 Owen Carson (Cathedral Prep) – 4:47.20 Levi Hansen (Kiski Area) – 4:47.70 Landon Seman (Kiski Area) – 4:47.99

100 Back

Joseph Roth (Riverside) – 48.66 Hugh Harrison (Warren) – 50.01 Ben Sheets (Hampton) – 50.37 Mitchell Bradford (Erie Cathedral Prep) – 50.57 Luke Lamb (North Catholic) – 50.73 Jack Raimy (Cathedral Prep) – 51.44 Aidan Levis (Cathedral Prep) – 51.85

100 Breast

Joseph Gardner (Mount Pleasant) – 55.23 (PIAA record) Alex Bauer (Indiana) – 56.53 Zhantore Akylbekov (Wyoming Seminary) – 57.49 Oleksandr Zholob (Philadelphia Academy Charter) – 58.41 Andrew Kaupp (Masterman) – 58.63 Patrick Young (Brookville) – 58.90 Ryan Lee (Trinity) – 58.99 Matthew Hinman (Cathedral Prep) – 59.91

400 Free Relay

Bishop McDevitt – 3:09.76 (John Haskins, Rocco Solimeo, Robert Dempsey, Lucas Hancock) Kiski Area – 3:10.54 Cathedral Prep -3:11.20 North Catholic – 3:12.01 Riverside – 3:12.48 Springfield Montco – 3:12.90 Susquehannock – 3:16.83

Mount Pleasant was disqualified

Class 3A Girls

Dive

Medley Relay

State College – 1:44.99 (Jade Castron, Madison Watschke, Ally Koehle, Molly Workman) Mt. Lebanon – 1:43.33 Fox Chapel Area – 1:43.92 North Allegheny – 1:45.22 Upper St. Clair – 1:45.74 Conestoga – 1:45.82 Spring Ford – 1:47.51

200 Free

Sydney Gring (Muhlenberg) – 1:47.02 Katya Eruslanova (Haverford) -1:49.04 Madeline Faikish (North Penn) – 1:49.49 Megan Unruh (Exeter Township) – 1:49.81 Lexi Sundgren (North Allegheny) – 1:49.87 Arina Vorobyeva (Upper Dublin) – 1:50.39 Audrey Laganelli (Conestoga) – 1:51.53 Madison Wimmer (Methacton) – 1:52.93

200 IM

Annie Jia (Hatboro-Horsham) – 2:00.42 Kathy Jia (Hatboro-Horsham) – 2:01.08 Jade Castro (State College) – 2:02.71 Alexa Conner (Lower Merion) – 2:03.12 Naomi Furman (Conestoga) – 2:04.87 Sydney Stasz (Hershey) – 2:05.56 Madison Watshcke (State College) – 2:06.77 Natalie Sens (North Allegheny) – 2:06.90

50 Free

Alexa Fulton (Downingtown East) – 22.68 Sylvia Roy (Mt. Lebanon) – 22.93 Molly Workman (State College) – 23.14 Sarah Parker (Hatboro-Horsham) – 23.39 Kaitlyn Connors (Upper St. Clair) – 23.40 Izzy Iwasyk (Unionville) – 23.60 Ashley Gutshall (Spring Ford) – 23.68 Julia Havice (Dallastown) – 23.80

100 Fly

Annie Jia (Hatboro-Horsham) – 52.64 Sophie Shao (Fox Chapel) – 54.37 Kanzie Padilla (Pheonixville Area) – 55.08 Kate Levensten (Harriton) – 55.19 Flynn Truskett (West Chester Rustin) – 55.71 Cali Oyerly (Hershey) – 56.42 Amanda Conti (Plymouth Whitemarsh) – 56.57 Sarah McGann (Coatesville Area) – 57.56

200 Free Relays

100 Free

Alexa Fulton (Downingtown East) – 49.08 Sydney Gring (Muhlenberg) – 49.15 Molly Workman (State College) – 50.78 Flynn Truskett (West Chester Rustin) – 50.84 Kaitlyn Connors (Upper St. Clair) – 51.34 Ashley Gutshall (Spring-Ford) – 51.68 Audrey Laganelli (Conestoga) – 51.74 Izzy Iwasyk (Unionville) – 51.97

500 Free

Madeline Faikish (North Penn) – 4:49.63 Katya Eruslanova (Haverford) – 4:52.23 Lexi Sundgren (North Allegheny) – 4:54.98 Megan Unruh (Exeter) – 4:55.95 Arina Vorobyeva (Upper Dublin) – 4:57.49 Kenzie Padilla (Phoenixville) – 4:57.80 Madeline Coombs (Carlisle) – 5:02.42 Maddie Berg (South Fayette) – 5:04.21

100 Back

Sylvia Roy (Mt. Lebanon) – 53.28 Jade Castro (State College) – 53.78 Alexa Conner (Lower Merion) – 54.65 Kate Levensten (Harriton) – 55.18 Vivian Roy (Mt. Lebanon) – 56.51

Cali Overly (Hershey) – 56.51 tie for fifth Lauren Ramsey (Exeter Township) – 56.94 Talia Bugel (Fox Chapel)- 54.17

100 Breast

Naomi Furman (Conestoga) – 1:03.23 Taiylor Tegler (West Chester East) – 1:03.60 Natalie Sens (North Allegheny) – 1:03.73 Kathy Jia (Hatboro-Horsham) – 1:03.83 Jessica Burns (Souderton) – 1:03.84 Sydney Stasz (Hershey) – 1:04.56 Sarah Pasquella (Fox Chapel) – 1:04.87 Sarah Shaffer (Pine-Richland) – 1:05.12

400 Free Relay

Hatboro-Horsham – 3:23.63 (Annie Jia, Kathy Jia, Emmy Erikson, Sarah Parker) Fox Chapel – 3:28.05 Conestoga – 3:28.52 Upper Dublin – 3:29.64 Exeter Township – 3:30.92 North Penn – 3:31.52 Hershey – 3:33.56 North Allegheny – 3:34.63

Class 3A Boys

Dive

Medley Relay

Franklin Regional – 1:32.18 (Holden Thomas, Aiden Bunker, Benjamin Holm, Jason Tosh) Conestoga – 1:32.53 North Penn – 1:32.88 LaSalle College – 1:33.36 North Allegheny – 1:33.60 Seneca Valley – 1:34.69 State College – 1:35.20

Note – Central Bucks West disqualified

200 Free

Derek Estep (Chambersburg) – 1:38.50 Can Yeniay (Conestoga) – 1:38.87 Sam Huggins (State College) – 1:39.94 Gabriel Cowart (LaSalle College) – 1:39.97 Danny Dunigan (North Penn) – 1:40.14 Zachary Lemay (Central Bucks East) – 1:40.82 Aidan Schnapf (LaSalle) – 1:41.22 Jason Weller (Hershey) – 1:41.31

200 IM

Jake Wang (Conestoga) – 1:46.94 Takoda Heckman (Wilson) – 1:49.17 Aiden Bunker (Franklin Regional) – 1:50.13 Haihan Xu (Seneca Valley) – 1:50.15 Aidan Faikish (North Penn) – 1:52.90 Shawn Erdley (State College) – 1:53.89 Alex Sleptsov (LaSalle College) – 1:54.47 Matthew Carper (Pine-Richland) – 1:54.60

50 Free

Shane Eckler (Ridley) – 20.14 Jake Kennedy (Springfield Delco) – 20.41 Carlos Hidalgo (Lebanon) – 20.49 Marcus Papanikolaou (Central Bucks East) – 20.61 Edward Stoltz (West Chester Henderson) – 20.72 Brady Robidas (Muhlenberg) – 20.74 Dominic Falcon (Hempfield) – 20.94 Trey Strickler (Reading) – 21.20

100 Fly

Jacob Johnson (Springfield Delco) – 47.58 Alex Karahalis (Oxford) – 48.86 Mason Potts (North Penn) – 49.61 Brock Whitaker (Conestoga) – 49.93 Noah Lubinski (LaSalle College) – 50.01 William Gao (North Allegheny) – 50.03 Brenden Stuhltrager (Warwick) – 50.19 Andrei Tudorascu (Mt. Lebanon) – 50.87

200 Free Relays

Springfield Delco – 1:23.43 (Alex Chan, Jacob Johnson, Luke Kennedy, Jake Kennedy) Franklin Regional – 1:24.45 LaSalle College – 1:24.82 Owen J. Roberts – 1:25.47 North Penn – 1:25.57 Nazareth – 1:25.71 Hatboro-Horsham – 1:25.73

100 Free

500 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

400 Free Relay

The 2023 PIAA State Swim & Dive Championships are held at Bucknell University in Lewsiburg from Wednesday, March 15 through Saturday, March 18.

