Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Crews fight fire at condemned Clarksburg house

By Joey Rather,

5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A condemned house in Clarksburg caught fire Wednesday night, leading fire crews to investigate as smoke rose from the building.

The fire happened along Washington Avenue and was reported just before 9 p.m.

    Fire damaged a house in Clarksburg on March 15, 2023. (WBOY image)
    Fire damaged a house in Clarksburg on March 15, 2023. (WBOY image)
    Fire damaged a house in Clarksburg on March 15, 2023. (WBOY image)
    Fire damaged a house in Clarksburg on March 15, 2023. (WBOY image)
    Fire damaged a house in Clarksburg on March 15, 2023. (WBOY image)

The Harrison County 911 Communications Center confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

A sign on the house indicated it had been condemned.

Fire damaged a house in Clarksburg on March 15, 2023. (WBOY image)

Crews from the Bridgeport Fire Department, the Clarksburg Fire Department, the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause. Stay tuned to 12 News for updates.

