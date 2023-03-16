Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
Sportscasting

Where Did Shaka Smart Coach Before Marquette?

By Tim Crean,

5 days ago

As the 2023 NCAA Tournament kicks off, there will many familiar faces on the sidelines. While longtime college basketball stalwarts like Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim aren’t around, Rick Pitino, John Calipari, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Izzo, and Bill Self are all ready to dance. Another familiar name is Shaka Smart, who built his reputation during March Madness. The Marquette head coach is a well-known name, but where did Shaka Smart coach before Marquette?

Where Did Shaka Smart Coach Before Marquette?

Shaka Smart | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

1995-1999: College basketball playing career

Shaka Smart grew up in Wisconsin and attended Oregon High School, just outside Madison. Smart played point guard and lived up to his last name in the classroom. The future college basketball coach gained admission to Harvard but turned it down to play point guard at Division III Kenyon College in Ohio.

1999–2009: Shaka Smart as an assistant coach

After graduating magna cum laude from Kenyon, Smart continued to pursue his basketball dream by going into coaching.

He spent two seasons as an assistant at Division II California (PA) before moving to Division I with Akron. After three seasons helping Keith Dambrot lead a resurgence for the Zips program, Smart once again took another step up in class, joining the staff of Oliver Purnell at Clemson in the ACC.

Finally, Smart took his last job as second chair, finishing his time as an assistant with one season next to Billy Donovan.

2009-2015: VCU

After working his way up from a Division III point guard to Division II assistant to a mid-major to the ACC, then the SEC, Shaka Smart got his first head coaching gig at Virginia Commonwealth University, better known as VCU.

Smart was just 32 when he started his VCU coaching career, but his tender age didn’t stop him from making an immediate impact. The Rams went 27-9 and barely missed out on the NCAA tournament, losing to Old Dominion in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference tournament final. The team did go on to win the postseason CBI Tournament, though.

The following season, VCU made the NCAA tournament, and Shaka Smart etched his name in the March Madness history books.

VCU played in the First Four against fellow No. 11 seed USC, and the Rams won 59-46. Smart’s team then beat No. 6 seed Georgetown, No. 3 seed Purdue, No. 10 seed Florida State, and No. 1 seed Kansas. The team then squared off in the Final Four against another Cinderella, No. 8 seed Butler. The Bulldogs won the game 70-62.

Smart continued to win at VCU, leading the team to four more consecutive NCAA Tournaments, but the team never had the success in March Madness that it did in 2011.

2015-2021: Texas

In 2015, Texas hired Shaka Smart away from VCU, and in his first season with the Longhorns, the coach’s success continued. The team finished 20-13 and made the NCAA Tournament.

However, Smart couldn’t sustain the success he did in his mid-major job.

Over the course of the next five seasons, Texas made two NCAA Tournaments but missed out on March Madness three times. In 2021, the Longhorns won the Big 12 and made the Big Dance. However, after a shocking first-round loss to Abilene Christian, Smart and Texas parted ways.

2021-present: Marquette

Where did Shaka Smart coach next? The Marquette Golden Eagles hired the head coach the offseason Texas let him go.

As he did at VCU and Texas before, Smart started his time at the new school hot. Marquette made the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed in 22, and after a 28-6 record in 2022-23, the Golden Eagles enter March Madness this season as a No. 2 seed in the East, with No. 15 seed Vermont as their first opponent.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Wisconsin city ranks top 20 in the country for best pizza, just ahead of New York
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
One Of The Most Miserable Cities In The Country Is In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Wauwatosa George Webb shooting over missing burger, 1 twin sentenced
Wauwatosa, WI5 days ago
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Wisconsin
Monroe, WI6 days ago
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Hardy turns himself in
Milwaukee, WI10 days ago
Drive-by shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded near Keefe and MLK
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Wisconsin Big Balloon Event this month in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva, WI8 days ago
25-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Lloyd
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman shot 'in the back of her head'
Milwaukee, WI8 days ago
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman charged has multiple warrants
Milwaukee, WI6 days ago
Leading discount retail store opens new store location in Wisconsin
West Bend, WI10 days ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith of West Allis killed over glasses, complaint says
West Allis, WI10 days ago
After 100+ Years, Demolition of a Lake Geneva Area Mansion is Underway
Lake Geneva, WI8 days ago
Unlicensed driver keeps on driving, takes advantage of MPD 'honor system'
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Boy missing since May 2022 found safe; mother in custody
Brown Deer, WI5 days ago
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Whitewater, WI8 days ago
Milwaukee police pursuit after shots fired, 4 arrested
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Milwaukee armored truck robbers at large nearly 2 months later
Milwaukee, WI6 days ago
New Berlin police shooting ended Waukesha man's crime spree: complaint
New Berlin, WI8 days ago
New Berlin man charged with setting off explosives in Potawatomi Casino parking garage
New Berlin, WI5 days ago
Wisconsin Black man arrested while driving with white grandmother sues officers
Wauwatosa, WI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy