CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Quits Agent She Shared With Don Lemon

CNN stars Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon shared a superagent, UTA’s Jay Sures—but not anymore. As tensions between the two co-anchors have reportedly flared, Collins defected from Sures and signed with William Morris Endeavor, according to the New York Post . “Jay was effectively not repping her,” one source said of Collins, who reportedly was yelled at by Lemon off-camera last December. That was before Lemon landed in hot water of his own making by snarking about women “past their prime.”

