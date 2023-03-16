Open in App
New York State
TheDailyBeast

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Quits Agent She Shared With Don Lemon

5 days ago
White House/Reuters

CNN stars Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon shared a superagent, UTA’s Jay Sures—but not anymore. As tensions between the two co-anchors have reportedly flared, Collins defected from Sures and signed with William Morris Endeavor, according to the New York Post . “Jay was effectively not repping her,” one source said of Collins, who reportedly was yelled at by Lemon off-camera last December. That was before Lemon landed in hot water of his own making by snarking about women “past their prime.”

