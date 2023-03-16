Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Athlon Sports

Chiefs Make Smart Decision With Patrick Mahomes' Contract, per Report

By Alek Arend,

5 days ago

The Chiefs have ascended to one of the NFL's best-run franchises. Wednesday's move is further proof.

The Chiefs have restructured Mahomes' contract to create more cap space to utilize in free agency this offseason.

The AFC West franchise is converting $12 million of Mahomes' 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus. By doing so, the Chiefs create $9.6 million in cap space.

"The Chiefs have converted $12M of QB Patrick Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $9.6M in cap space, per source. More flexibility for the champs throughout free agency," said Field Yates.

This is why the Chiefs continue to have sustained success, despite Patrick Mahomes' massive contract (which looks more and more like a steal).

It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs utilize this new-found cap space. Some have suggested Kansas City should find a new target for Mahomes to throw to. Adam Thielen could make some sense.

How you do anticipate the Chiefs utilize their new cap space?

