Jimmy Butler Blasted Nickelback As Team Punishment After Dropping 38 Points In The Heat's Loss To The Magic

Jimmy Butler decided to play and sing Nickelback songs after the Heat lost to the Magic as a punishment for his squad.

Jimmy Butler scored 38 points and left everything on the court during the Miami Heat's loss to the Orlando Magic in OT on Saturday.

Due to the Heat's inability to close the game out, Butler had a unique punishment for the squad in the locker room, as he played Nickelback for the entire squad.

Jimmy Butler probably enjoys his fair share of Nickelback and knows that most people tend to detest the music the band made. You don't know every lyric to the songs by a band if you don't enjoy listening to them. Given the performance that Butler had in that loss, he definitely deserved to listen to whatever he wanted and subject his teammates to that.

Are The Miami Heat Going To Be Top-6 In The East?

The Miami Heat are steadily finding their way back to a competitive position in the East. They are currently the 7th seed and 2.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets. They have struggled but it does look like the Heat will be pushing to supplant the Nets that are working with an almost entirely new roster for the second half of the season.

The Heat will hopefully close out a strong win over the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, enjoying a big lead over the squad at the end of the third quarter. This win will bring them 2.5 games behind the Nets with the hope that they falter enough for Miami to make the difference up.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season, proving he is still one of the best players in the league. The postseason is where he has regularly shined in a Heat jersey, so securing a good seed and giving themselves a chance to compete will be crucial for this Miami roster.

