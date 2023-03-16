Open in App
The News Tribune

Fatal collision: Car vs. truck at Spanaway Loop Road South leaves 22-year-old woman dead

By Sean Robinson,

A 22-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when the Mini Cooper she was driving collided with a GMC Sierra in the 12100 block of Spanaway Loop Road South, the Pierce County Sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s 19-year-old boyfriend, and her 1-year-old child were also in the car. The boyfriend was transported to a local hospital. He is in critical condition, said sheriff’s spokesperson Darren Moss. The child, who was sitting in back in a rear facing car seat, was not hurt.

“Saved this kid’s life for sure,” Moss said.

The collision was reported at 1:59 p.m. The Mini Cooper was heading north. The driver was passing other cars, and tried to pass moving into the center two-way turn lane, Moss said. The GMC truck was also in the center lane.

“They both tried to veer away at the same second, but they went in the same direction and collided head on,” Moss said.

Moss did not have information about the truck driver’s condition. No one was arrested, he said. The 1-year-old’s grandparents took custody of the child.

The emergency response to the collision closed Spanaway Loop Road for roughly three hours.

