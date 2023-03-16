Open in App
Salisbury, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

1 shot outside Salisbury bowling alley

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVhc4_0lKVp84900

Someone was shot Wednesday night at Woodleaf Lanes off Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, police said.

ALSO READ: Police investigate deadly shooting outside bowling alley

An investigation was being conducted around a Jeep in the parking lot of the bowling alley around 8 p.m.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was taken during the shooting but was returned a short time later.

No further information has been released.

Police asked anyone who knows anything about what happened to call the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: 31-year-old woman dies over bowling ball argument in Atlanta

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salisbury, NC newsLocal Salisbury, NC
18-year-old wanted after shooting into Hickory apartments
Hickory, NC5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Has to stop’: CMPD looking for suspects after two killed in east Charlotte shooting
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Body cam video released after officers shot at armed man in west Charlotte
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Fire caused $120,000 in damage to Concord home, officials say
Concord, NC1 hour ago
Shootout between man and juveniles at Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Murder suspect who was on the run after removing monitoring device denied bond
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Driver arrested after crash in east Charlotte kills well-known chef
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Vigil held for Statesville student killed in shooting
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Victim identified in south Charlotte stabbing, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Interstate 40 East crash closes lane in Greensboro near Randleman Road
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Hawthorne Lane Bridge contractor sues City of Charlotte for $115M
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
US Marshalls arrest drive-by shooter after 19-year-old killed, 15-year-old shot in head
Statesville, NC1 day ago
85-year-old south Charlotte woman found, reuniting with family, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Statesville Man Arrested After Sunday Chase
Statesville, NC1 day ago
21-year-old woman shot inside Winston-Salem home, police say
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Statesville, NC1 day ago
3 charged in death of Monroe mother, deputies say
Monroe, NC4 hours ago
‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Matthews police make arrest in arcade shooting
Matthews, NC2 days ago
Man hit, killed by driver while crossing busy road without crosswalk, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Slim Chickens set to open Fort Mill restaurant
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Man stole lottery tickets from multiple stores, police say
Dallas, NC3 days ago
‘An explosion’: Catalytic converter theft continues in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man arrested, two others wanted in connection to murder of Statesville High School student, police say
Statesville, NC3 days ago
21-year-old woman shot while inside apartment, police say
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Cornelius Police Chief says the search for Madalina Cojocari is not a ‘cold case’
Cornelius, NC4 hours ago
19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting
Wadesboro, NC3 days ago
Man shot, killed while driving in Wadesboro, deputies say
Wadesboro, NC3 days ago
Greensboro police investigating crash at East Wendover Avenue at East Lindsay Street
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Gastonia woman charged in illegal speakeasy operation
Gastonia, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy