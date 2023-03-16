1 shot outside Salisbury bowling alley

Someone was shot Wednesday night at Woodleaf Lanes off Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, police said.
An investigation was being conducted around a Jeep in the parking lot of the bowling alley around 8 p.m.
Police said the victim’s vehicle was taken during the shooting but was returned a short time later.
No further information has been released.
Police asked anyone who knows anything about what happened to call the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.
