Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Desmond Bane ejected after nailing Kevin Love in groin

By Larry Brown,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9MiZ_0lKVnovq00

Desmond Bane was ejected on Wednesday after nailing Kevin Love in the nuts.

Bane had the ball and was dribbling around the three-point arc during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat.

Love tried to step in front of Bane to draw a charging foul. Bane ended up socking Love in the groin.

Bane was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the play and ejected.

Bane had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists prior to his ejection.

Love was signed by the Heat after being bought out of his contract with Cleveland last month. He’s still trying to find his way with his new team, but the Heat have gone 4-2 in their last six games, showing some encouraging signs.

The post Desmond Bane ejected after nailing Kevin Love in groin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks gets 18th technical, likely to be suspended
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Ja Morant responds to questions of alcohol problem
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Video: Ja Morant Recites NBA YoungBoy Lyrics On His First Game Back
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Meet Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton’s Girlfriend, Anissa Evans
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Iona hires new head coach after Rick Pitino departure
New Rochelle, NY7 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey wipes the tears off Michigan guard Leigha Brown's face after defeat
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Kyrie Irving comments on awkward jersey swap with Dillon Brooks
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Tom Izzo has funny quote about his star guard after upset win
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Drew Timme dropped big F-bomb in live interview after Gonzaga’s win
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Dillon Brooks responds to backlash over shove of cameraman
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes responds to shoutout from Kansas State basketball team
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Pau Gasol shares his problem with today’s NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mavericks’ Theo Pinson fires back at diss from Dillon Brooks
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Lakers work out ex-LeBron James teammate
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report reveals when Kevin Durant could return from ankle injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Rick Pitino reportedly deciding between 2 head coach options
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Rick Pitino shares 1 big reason why he took St. John’s job
New York City, NY1 hour ago
TNT Facing Criticism For Replaying Gruesome NCAA Tournament Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Utah president responds to possible Big 12 move
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
We Need To Talk About The Appropriation Of Majorette Dancing On TikTok
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Dusty Baker offers update on Jose Altuve after HBP
Houston, TX2 days ago
Frank Reich addresses assumptions that he would not want Bryce Young
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy