Desmond Bane ejected after nailing Kevin Love in groin

Desmond Bane was ejected on Wednesday after nailing Kevin Love in the nuts.

Bane had the ball and was dribbling around the three-point arc during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat.

Love tried to step in front of Bane to draw a charging foul. Bane ended up socking Love in the groin.

Bane was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the play and ejected.

Bane had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists prior to his ejection.

Love was signed by the Heat after being bought out of his contract with Cleveland last month. He’s still trying to find his way with his new team, but the Heat have gone 4-2 in their last six games, showing some encouraging signs.

