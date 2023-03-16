Open in App
Orlando, FL
UCF men’s basketball tops Florida in NIT

By Jared Oliver,

5 days ago
UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins coached his Knights team to a convincing 18-point blowout against the Florida Gators in Gainesville winning 67-49.

In the first half, UCF sparked a 15-2 run led by C.J Kelly. He scored seven of 21 total points in the first half.

UCF went into the half with a nine-point lead. In the second half, Florida’s adjustments weren’t good enough. UCF shot 52 percent from the field while holding a Colin Castleton-less Florida team to 32 percent from the field.

Despite UCF’s 18 turnovers, the Knights were able to dominate Florida defensively.

The Gators were 4 of 24 from the three, shooting 16 percent. UCF wins their second all-time game against Florida.

They’ll play the winner of Oregon/UC Irvine.

