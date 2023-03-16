Open in App
Spring Valley, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Trial ordered for man accused in fatal shooting on SR-94 in Spring Valley

By CITY NEWS SERVICE,

5 days ago

A La Mesa man accused of fatally shooting a driver on state Route 94 in Spring Valley was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges including murder and attempted murder.

Thomas Evans III, 48, is accused of opening fire on a vehicle early the morning of March 5, 2022, striking its driver, 27-year-old National City resident Saundralina Williams.

After she was shot, Williams' vehicle crashed into the center median. She later died at a hospital. Two men who were passengers in Williams' vehicle were not struck by the gunfire.

One bullet went into an apartment just south of the freeway, but no one inside was struck, according to testimony from a preliminary hearing held Wednesday in El Cajon Superior Court.

According to testimony, Williams was driving a Ford Edge in a La Mesa residential neighborhood near Evans' home around 5 a.m., and her two passengers were taking packages from homes in the area.

California Highway Patrol investigator Art Berain testified that according to surveillance footage from a home, Williams parked across the street from Evans' home at some point. Berain said Evans can be seen running towards the Edge, which speeds away. Evans points what appears to be a gun at the vehicle.

Prosecutors allege Evans then drove after the Ford Edge on surface streets and then onto west SR-94 before shooting Williams on the freeway just east of Kenwood Drive.

Evans was arrested at his home about two weeks later after an investigation identified him as the registered owner of a Toyota Tacoma investigators believe the shooter was driving.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0
