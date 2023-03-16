Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
ESPN

XFL reinstates Guardians' Quinten Dormady after playbook probe

By Kevin Seifert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSbfD_0lKVmaXT00

The XFL has fully reinstated Orlando Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady after an investigation determined that "allegations of impropriety were unsubstantiated," the league announced Wednesday night.

The Guardians released Dormady on March 2 in part because they believed he had leaked some of their offensive plays to other teams in the league. The following day, the XFL reversed the roster move, placed him on their Office of the President's reserve list and hired an outside law firm to investigate the circumstances. According to the league, the law firm could find no corroboration of the initial allegation and determined "there is no basis for disciplinary action" against him.

Dormady has appeared in one game for the Guardians this season, completing 12 of 18 passes for 142 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Guardians next play Saturday night at the Vegas Vipers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eddie Goldman activated by Falcons eight months after retirement
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Joshua Dobbs returns to Browns as backup quarterback
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Wyoming star big man Graham Ike enters transfer portal
Laramie, WY4 hours ago
Sources: Iona reaches 5-year deal with FDU's Tobin Anderson
New Rochelle, NY5 hours ago
Cowboys add Ronald Jones to help fill Ezekiel Elliott void
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Team USA's Nick Martinez, not guaranteed a start, leaves WBC
San Diego, CA2 days ago
How free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson will impact the Steelers' ascendance
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Antoine Davis feels 'cheated' out of breaking NCAA scoring record
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Ohio's Tim Albin gets contract extension through 2026 season
Athens, OH2 hours ago
Venezuela's Jose Altuve exits after 96 mph fastball hits hand
Houston, TX2 days ago
RB Damien Harris reaches 1-year deal with Bills, source says
Buffalo, NY19 hours ago
Newton 'can't wait to show' he can still play at Auburn pro day
Auburn, MA19 hours ago
Seahawks cut DT Al Woods as defensive line revamp continues
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Why Ravens' Lamar Jackson makes sense for Colts
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Texans reach $75M extension with LT Laremy Tunsil, sources say
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy