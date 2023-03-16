Source: Chiefs tweak Patrick Mahomes' deal to make cap room

The Kansas City Chiefs gave themselves some additional flexibility with regard to their salary cap by converting $12 million of Patrick Mahomes ' 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The move creates $9.6 million in cap room for the Chiefs, who will pay Mahomes the remaining portion of the roster bonus, about $22.4 million.

The Chiefs also saved about $21 million against their cap with the recent release of defensive end Frank Clark .

Sources also said the defending Super Bowl champions are signing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor , who had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the past four seasons, and former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu in free agency.