GBI: Armed man, 76, killed by Carroll County deputy after dispute with neighbor

A man involved in a dispute with a neighbor was shot and killed Wednesday after pointing a gun at deputies, authorities said.

Carroll County deputies were called to an area along Bar J Road at about 5 p.m. regarding the dispute. According to the GBI, one neighbor was pointing a gun at another and had fired the weapon.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 76-year-old Robert Bruce Clendenin with a gun, the GBI said.

“Deputies attempted to communicate with Clendenin and convince him to put down the gun, but the deputies were unsuccessful,” the state agency said.

Clendenin then pointed his gun at deputies, and the GBI said a deputy fired, hitting Clendenin. He was taken to Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, where he died from his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI was asked by the sheriff’s office to conduct an independent investigation and the agency’s medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

The incident is the 22nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, and the seventh this month. By this time last year, there had been 29 open investigations.

