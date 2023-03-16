Bernardsville Municipal Tax Rate Sees Slight Decrease

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Bernardsville taxpayers have some good news ahead as the Borough Committee previewed the 2023 Municipal Budget.

The municipal portion of taxes will have a modest reduction of $32.35 for the average assessed home of $844,343. The tax rate will be calculated at 0.470 versus 0.474 in 2022.

The municipal budget will actually increase by 4.98 percent going from $16,885,864 to $17,726,301. The amount to be raised by taxes will be $12,266,247, which is an increase of $424,926 or 3.59 percent.

"We have seen property values increase as well as people investing in their properties which helps our budget," according to Borough Administrator Tom Czerniecki.

"One of long term goals has been to have our capital items come out of cash reserves and we accomplished that goal with this budget, of which I am very proud."

The topline budget reflects no cuts to borough services, no reductions in the workforce, reflects increases in property valuations and private investments. The capitol budget will feature continued investments in infrastructure.

This overview of the proposed budget will be explained in more detail and invite public comment at the public hearing scheduled for April 10th at 7 p.m.



