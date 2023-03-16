Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares, stake rises to 23.1%

By Reuters,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pS2o1_0lKVjGG600
  • Companies

March 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) purchased more Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) shares, increasing its stake in the oil company to about 23.1%, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Berkshire paid about $466.68 million for 7.9 million Occidental shares between March 13 and March 15, according to the filing.

Earlier this month, filings revealed that Berkshire Hathaway had resumed its purchases of Occidental Petroleum Corp shares after a five-month hiatus.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company company now owns about 208.04 million Occidental shares worth $11.81 billion, based on Wednesday's closing price of $56.80.

Berkshire began buying large quantities of the Houston-based company's stock about one year ago.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tesla investor is blown away after visit to Texas factory and calls new battery one of the most important technologies ever
Austin, TX18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy