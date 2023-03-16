Jeremy Renner's Nephew Pens Touching Note to Actor During His Recovery

In the months since his accident, the actor received many well-wishes, but none as special as the letter from his nephew.

As Jeremy Renner continues recovering from his horrific snowplow accident , his nephew shared a few uplifting words with the actor.

In a heartfelt post shared by Renner via Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon, the actor's nephew, Auggie , named a few reasons that he considers himself to be lucky.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye ( witch is 1 of the Avengers) [sic]," the touching note began. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident," the young boy concluded.

Renner, 52, reacted to the sweet message, adding, "Love my little man 🙏 ❤️🙏, Bless you Auggie."

In the months since his accident, the actor received many well-wishes , but none as special as the letter from his nephew.

Immediately after gushing over the note, Renner shared a snap of two stuffed animals, sloths to be more specific, and captioned the Mar. 15 Instagram Story : "my inside feelings."

The two back-to-back pictures come weeks after Renner's latest update regarding his recovery from the near-fatal accident that left him with 30 broken bones on New Year's Day. He previously shared a video of himself training at a gym on Feb. 28 with the caption "whatever it takes," along with many other regular posts marking the progress of his arduous journey.

However, last week, the Marvel star was seen out for the first time since the accident , caught smiling while running errands in Los Angeles, California , on Mar. 8.

And just a day prior, Renner confirmed he's not only dedicated to crushing his recovery, but he's also working on a new Disney+ series –called Rennervations– that reimagines large, decommissioned government vehicles and turns them into "mind-blowing creations." Something he said is "one of [his] biggest passions" and has greatly influenced his recovery.

While fans anticipate his return to screens, they can also look forward to a slew of his celebrity friends joining in on the fun, including appearances by Vanessa Hudgens , Anthony Mackie , Anil Kapoor , and Sebastián Yatra .

All episodes of Rennervations will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning April 12.

