Mississippi State bounces Illinois, faces Creighton next

Jessika Carter posted a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks to carry No. 11 seed Mississippi State past No. 11 seed Illinois 70-56 in a First Four game at South Bend, Ind., on Wednesday night.

Back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, Mississippi State (21-10) will face No. 6 seed Creighton on Friday.

Jerkaila Jordan and Anastasia Hayes each added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who blew open a one-point game at the half by outscoring the Fighting Illini (22-10) 21-8 in the third quarter.

Makira Cook led Illinois with 21 points, while Genesis Bryant added 17 and Adalia McKenzie chipped in 10.

–Field Level Media

