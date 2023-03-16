Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
KRIS 6 News

Spring breakers and local businesses make the most of spring break weather

By Makaylah Chavez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJvod_0lKVg6h800

Spring break is a week dedicated to enjoying the nice change from winter to spring weather. This year however, visitors from around the state did not exactly get what they had hoped for.

Samantha Flores traveled from El Paso to the Coastal Bend for her spring break. She got here on Sunday with hopes of soaking in the sun and freshwater by tanning and fishing, but that didn't happen. She said she had to adjust to the gloomy weather and look for other things to do in the city.

"We’re trying to check out some of the local restaurants. There’s a lot that have opened up since I left. I think we’re talking about maybe going to the movies and doing or doing an escape room, seeing some other indoor options," El Paso visitor Samantha Flores said.

Flores is just one of many spring breakers who’s been affected by the cold and windy weather. Tammy Lopez from Lubbock is spending her first spring break away from her three sons. She came to Corpus Christi for a change in scenery but she told us the gloomy weather matched her feelings.

"We were a little sad about coming by ourselves without any kids but today's better. Today's a good day. The weather's much better today so I think its gonna bring our spirits up," Lopez said.

Tammy planned on fishing this spring break but because of the cold weather, she had to experience the beaches through her car window.

The bad weather is also affecting local businesses. Ric Benavides has been working at Fun Time Rentals for five years with one of his good friends and told us how rewarding it is.

"He asked if I wanted to come out and work and I just can’t think of a better job. Being out on the water, riding jet skies, making sure people have a fun, good time, its the best job I can think of," Benavides said.

Fun Time Rentals rents out bikes, jet skies and boats. Spring break is one of the two big weeks for the business. The weather resulted in a loss of foot traffic for the company that relies on warm weather.

"We always try to put some money into new skies and new boats, maintenance repairs, get everything set up for the new season. Spring break usually helps us. We don’t expect it to go from 90 to 50 overnight so it was very much a surprise," Benavides said.

For businesses that rely on indoor customers, the weather has been perfect. They reap the benefits of spring breakers who look for indoor alternatives.

"This spring break compared to last spring break has been exceptionally busy. I do notice that there has been a lot of people from out of town for spring break and so we welcome them," Owner of Kiko's Mexican Food Marcus Barrera said.

Although the weather hasn't been ideal, Corpus Christi remains a hot spot.

"The people here are so nice and friendly. We just love coming here. We just love the beach life. It's so different than home so that’s why we come back to Corpus," Lopez finished.

